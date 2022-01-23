Amazon Announces 1st Brick-and-Mortar Clothing Store

E-commerce company Amazon announced earlier this week that it is planning to open its first brick-and-mortar clothing store.

The company reported that its Amazon Style is going to be a physical fashion store. Customers may find a selection of women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. “Using the Amazon Shopping app, customers can send items to a fitting room. Where they can use a touchscreen to browse more options, rate items, and request more sizes or styles.”

The e-commerce giant explains that the clothing store combines its love of fashion with “innovative technology and world-class operations” to help customers find looks they’ll love. It was noted that by using the Amazon Shopping app, customers may scan an item’s QR code to see sizes, colors, overall customer ratings, and additional details about the clothing product.

Amazon Style will also offer a selection that uses the expertise of fashion curators. It also uses feedback provided by customers shopping on the e-commerce platform. The store will be opening later this year at The Americana at Brand.

Neil Saunders, Managing director of GlobalData Retail, shared with the Washington Post that Amazon has yet to actually achieve the dominance it is seeking in fashion. He added that the new store is an experiment. It will be used to determine whether or not Amazon can broaden its customer base.

Amazon Answers Questions About Upcoming Physical Clothing Store

In a Frequently Asked Questions selection, Amazon answered various questions about the upcoming fashion store. While answering why it is opening a clothing store, the e-commerce company states it is obsessing about designing a shopping experience focusing on helping customers find great looks.

“It led us to create Amazon Style,” the company declared. “We’re so excited to offer a shopping experience that inspires discovery and combines the best of shopping on [our platform]. With the benefit of touching and trying on items to ensure a great fit.”

Amazon also reports that its physical retail team is building new technologies that work together to make it easier for customers to discover items they’ll look and feel great in. This will include the Style’s mobile shopping experience within the mobile app. Fitting room touchscreens are also on the list. “Other innovations that enable the experience include new complex inventory management systems, new technology to support customer service, and Amazon One, which is our palm recognition service, for fast and convenient checkout.”

In regards to what employees will be doing in the store, Amazon shares that the employee will be helping customers find clothing that they are really interested in. “Our employees provide customer service; deliver items to fitting room closets; merchandise the store to inspire discover; help customers at checkout; manage back-of-house operations; and much more.”