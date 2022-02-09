Amazon Driver Leaves Wholesome Message for Mississippi Family on Doorbell Camera

All over the country, residents eagerly wait by their windows for the arrival of their Amazon packages. But recently, a driver for the company surprised customers with an unexpected message.

A TikTok of the driver’s kind message to Mississippi homeowners via doorbell camera has gone viral.

Throughout the day of an Amazon driver, they see many houses and apartment complexes. However, one house in the south immediately stood out to this driver.

For the past five years, Recently, 23-year-old Prencton Macon has worked for Amazon. He came upon the home of the Gilberts in Olive Branch, Mississippi. After seeing the couple’s home, he decided to leave a kind message. Well, kind and pretty funny too.

Macon spoke into the camera after placing the package on their front stoop. “I don’t know what I’m doing, but this a beautiful a** house and I just want to let y’all know this. Like this inspired me to motivate myself to do better. Like for real, this just off the top.”

The video then shows where the Amazon driver realized he brought his personal phone instead of his work phone, which is when he laughed a little. “And I brought the wrong da** phone. Y’all have a good one.”

Many TikTok users who saw the video complimented Macon’s moving words and demanded Amazon give him a raise. Fingers crossed, Outsiders!

More on Amazon Driver’s Inspiring Message Captured on Camera

Chelsie Gilbert, one of the home’s residents, captioned the video, “I am even more excited about this message than my packages. Give this guy a raise, Amazon!”

When I pulled up to this house, it was just lit up. Of course, it was late when I arrived at the house. This house was one of the last stops on my route, I was getting ready to head back to the station, I had two more stops. But when I pulled up to the house . . . I was like, ‘Wait a minute . . . this is so beautiful,'” the Amazon worker told the NY Post.

Originally, the exterior of the home was red brick. Since then, it has been painted white.

If the stunned Amazon driver was this amazed by the exterior of the Gilbert’s lovely home, imagine his reaction to the inside.

When you first enter the home, you’re greeted by marble floors and a grand staircase. If you keep walking straight, you’ll end up in the extraordinary formal living room with a fireplace. The white kitchen is likely to leave guests nervous to even touch anything. The dining room is also a treasure with a large oval dining table, chandelier, and glass china case.

The home contains five bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, and spanning over 4,400 square feet. The Gilberts purchased their dream house in 2019, which back then was listed for $575,000. Today, the house is estimated to be worth $750,000.

“For me, it made me want to find out how I can work to afford a house like that,” Macon said. “It gave me a vision of imagining myself coming home to family in a house like this. That moment was my motivation.”