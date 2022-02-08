E-commerce giant Amazon has reportedly boosted the max base pay for its corporate workers from its previous max of $160,000 to $350,000.

According to CNBC, Amazon stated that the competitive labor market is one of several factors behind the decision to boost the maximum base salary for its corporate workers. The company shared in an internal memo to employees that it will now cap base pay for all white-collar workers at $350,000. The base pay is only a portion of the employees’ total compensation. The media outlet notes that the $350,000 figure does not include restricted stock units. As well as other cash, including sign-on bonuses.

The internal Amazon email reads, “This past year has seen a particularly competitive labor market. And in doing a thorough analysis of various options; weighing the economics of our business; and the need to remain competitive for attracting and retaining top talent. We have decided to make meaningfully bigger increases to our compensation levels than we do in a typical year.”

An Amazon spokesperson did confirm that the memo is authentic but declined to comment any further on the situation. The latest news from the e-commerce platform comes just days after the company announced it will be changing prices for its Prime membership. The price would go from $12.99 to $14.99/per month. Some members will be paying $180 annually due to this price climb. This is notably the first Prime price increase in four years.

It was also revealed that Amazon’s investors welcomed the increase. They said that the company recently added millions of subscribers. They also don’t see a potential for losing a significant amount of customers.

Amazon Is Rolling Out Telehealth Service Nationwide

Along with the max base pay news, Amazon is also rolling its telehealth service nationwide. CNBC states that the service, Amazon Care, first launched in 2019 as a pilot program for employees in and around the company’s Seattle Headquarters. This program provides virtual care visits as well as free telehealth consultations. And in-home visits for a fee from nurses foresting and vaccinations.

CNBC also reports that Amazon is expanding its in-person care to more cities across the U.S. Later in 2022, it is planning to launch that side of its platform to 20 cities. This includes New York City, San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago.

Amazon further reveals that it is capitalizing on the surge in demand for in-home care, both virtually and in person. This need has been increasing due to the COVID-19 health crisis. The company is hoping that its telehealth services will blend virtual care and “a new approach to in-person care” will be able to attract employers away from others providers.

Babak Parviz, a Vice President working on Amazon Care, previously stated that the company has received interest from a range of companies that are interested in using its telehealth services.