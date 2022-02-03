Amazon Prime Raising Price To $139 Per Year

The cost of an Amazon Prime membership is about to go up, folks. This will be the first time the membership has gone up in almost three years. Right now, the annual fee for a membership is $119. After Amazon raises the price, the annual fee will be $139. If you pay your Amazon Prime fee monthly, the price is going from $12.99 to $14.99. This updated pricing will go into effect on February 18 for new members. For current Prime members, new prices will kick in after March 25. The last time Amazon raised its membership price was in 2018.

Overall, Amazon said that this price increase is due to the expansion of Prime membership benefits. “Amazon continues to invest heavily in Prime,” said Jamil Ghani, VP of Amazon Prime. “In the last few years, we’ve added more product selection available with fast, free, unlimited Prime shipping; more exclusive deals and discounts; and more high-quality digital entertainment, including TV, movies, music, and books.”

Amazon Prime Prices Increase Along With Membership Benefits

In September 2022, the online retailer will start exclusively offering the NFL’s Thursday Night Football. That same month, Prime Video will release The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. In addition to that, Amazon has tripled the number of original TV shows available on the site. Some of the original content includes The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Sound of Metal, Coming 2 America, and Being the Ricardos. Content has increased across the board for Amazon, and not just in the movie and show department. According to Variety, Amazon Music, Prime Reading, and Prime Gaming are all increasing their content catalogs.

Streaming services aside, there are other membership benefits that Amazon Prime boasts. For example, free same-day delivery has gone from serving 48 metro areas to serving more than 90 areas. In addition to that, the number of items available for Prime free shipping increased more than 50%. Plus, customers can now save money on prescription drugs, and can even get free deliveries from Amazon Pharmacy.

Amazon Continues to Expand Physical Stores

In other Amazon news, the mostly-online retailer has announced that it will open its first physical clothing store. Of course, the store will be outfitted with the technology we’ve come to know Amazon for. Customers will be able to use an app to send clothes to dressing rooms. In addition to that, they’ll be able to scan QR codes to see more information and clothing options. Amazon Style will cater to all audiences. The store will have a range of women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, and accessories.

Surprisingly, Amazon has had a hard time breaking into the fashion industry. Thus, this new store will act as an experiment to see what works well for the company. Amazon already has a variety of other brick-and-mortar stores open, although none of them include fashion.