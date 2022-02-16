Amazon Warehouse Workers in New York Voting on Whether or Not to Unionize: Report

Online retailer giant Amazon will face a union election at one of their New York warehouses next month. According to the Amazon Labor Union, a labor group that aims to represent workers at the warehouse, employees will cast their votes in person between March 25th and March 30th.

The group shared on Twitter that the election will take place in a tent outside the warehouse. Over the past year, many union efforts have involved mail-in ballots as a way to prioritize safety during the pandemic. Therefore, this face to face election is a change from the National Labor Relations Board’s guidelines for recent elections.

One Amazon spokesperson shared her thoughts on the election with CNBC. “We remain skeptical that there are a sufficient number of legitimate signatures to support this election petition,” Kelly Nantel said. “But since the NLRB has decided the election will proceed, we want our employees to have their voices heard as soon as possible.”

Several Amazon Warehouses Undergo Union Elections

This election comes while the Jeff Bezos company is in the midst of another union drive. The NLRB began the process of distributing ballots to the Bessemer, AL warehouse workers earlier this month. The employees already took part in a union election last year. However, the NLRB ordered a re-run after discovering that Amazon interfered with the aforementioned election.

One Bessemer Amazon warehouse employee shared that workers are more aware this time around of attempts from the company to sway the election.

“They’re still using the same scare tactics they used last time, but due to the first election, you have employees who understand and know that Amazon isn’t telling them the truth,” said Darryl Richardson. “I feel better this time than I did the first time. Employees have been voicing their opinions and standing strong this election.”

Employee Says ‘We’re Not Asking For a Lot’

Another Bessemer employee, Perry Connelly saw the whole thing play out from the beginning. According to Connelly, organization efforts behind the first union election went well. However, when Amazon ran an anti-union campaign and promised improvements, things shifted. Many employees became confused and opted to not vote at all.

“We just want Amazon to be held accountable for all the things that make the job, the workplace, unbearable,” said Connelly. “What we do and what we put out, Amazon can pay a lot better and not have such a high rate of turnover of employees. A lot of people come in and they’re not there for six or seven months, they don’t make it that long because of the working conditions.”

“We’re not asking for a lot. We’re just asking for better conditions and less work hassle. We feel like we’re in a hostile work environment day in and day out,” Connelly added. “Working for Amazon, no one should be worried about paying bills when you work for a multibillionaire, and we just want what we think is fair.”