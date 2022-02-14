Ambassador Bridge at U.S.-Canada Border Reopens After Week of Protests

Following a nearly one-week protest by the Freedom Convoy, the Ambassador Bridge at the U.S.-Canada border has officially reopened.

As previously reported, after six days of the protest, Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz of the Ontario Superior Court, ordered protesters to leave Ambassador Bridge. The protest was causing a disruption in the flow of goods between the U.S. and Canada. It also was forcing the auto industry on both sides of the border to roll back production. Chief Justice Morawetz states that the order would be effective at 7 p.m. on Friday (February 11th).

However, despite the deadline, there were still protesters on the Ambassador Bridge. Over the weekend, law enforcement from Windsor, Ontario, and Canadian Municipality was forced to clear the area. Windsor Police also sent out a tweet. “Enforcement continuing, individuals who are located within the demonstration area are subject to arrest. People are advised to immediately vacate the area.”

The majority of the protesters at the Ambassador Bridge managed to leave on Saturday, with the remaining few departing on Sunday morning. Mayor of Windsor, Drew Dilkens, announced, “Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end.”

The Freedom Convoy is currently protesting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions throughout the country of Canada. The group of protesters is also calling for Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, to resign. This is due to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following Ambassador Bridge Protest, Premier Doug Ford of Ontario Says the Province Will No Longer Require Proof of COVID-19 Vaccination to Enter Indoor Spaces

The New York Times reports that on Monday (February 14th), Premier Doug Ford of Ontario announced the province will no longer require people to show proof of vaccination in order to enter indoor places. Ford explained the decision to rescind the vaccination pass was based on the decrease of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. He also stressed that the decision was nothing to do with the demonstrators. This will begin on March 1st.

Ford declares in a Twitter post, “I have said from the very beginning that the extraordinary measures we introduced during the pandemic would only be used for as long as they were absolutely necessary. We are able to move forward and ease restrictions because of each and every one of you. Thank you!”

Ford also announced that starting February 17th, and based on the recommendation from Dr. Moore, Ontario will remove all capacity limits. The only exceptions are for sporting events, concert venues, and theatres. Which will be capping at 50%. Social gathering limits will increase to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Despite the Ambassador Bridge no longer having protests, demonstrations are continuing to disrupt service at border crossings in Emerson, Manitoba, and Coutts, Alberta.