American-Made Robots Are Heading To the Moon

It’s been 50 years since humans have been on the moon. Several American robotic missions are about to explore the lunar surface before that. We don’t often hear about the robotic missions that make human missions possible, but they’re equally (if not more) important. These robots are laying the groundwork for us to keep making history.

NASA plans to send humans back to the moon by 2025, under the Artemis program. Before any humans step foot on the moon, a few things have to happen first. This year, the space agency will begin testing the rocket, known as the Space Launch System, and the Orion spacecraft. In addition to that, NASA has chosen 15 private companies to transport science equipment and cargo to the moon ahead of the Artemis mission. This is part of the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program. These are the missions that will make our return to the moon easier. The first of the 15 launches is set to happen this year.

Not only are these missions essential for the future, but they’re also economically sound. Overall, it’s never been easier for us to send robots (and eventually, humans) to the moon. “Access is affordable in ways that have never been possible before,” said Astrobotic CEO John Thornton. Astrobotic is one of the 15 private companies participating in these launches.

These moon missions come at “a really good price,” according to him. “NASA has been able to secure all of these robotic missions for less than $1 billion. Typically, a mission of the moon could cost $500 (million) to $1 billion just by itself. So the fact that they’re getting commercial access to the surface of the moon is a real game-changer, and that’s going to open up untold possibilities for science and exploration.”

Commercial Missions to the Moon Will Provide NASA With Necessary Equipment and Support

All of the robotic missions heading to the moon are meant to aid NASA in the future. Depending on the company, the payloads will supply different things. To get ready for these missions, there are almost a dozen commercial moon landers being built in the U.S right now.

As for Astrobotic, the private Pittsburgh-based company will be the first of the 15 missions. Fox Weather reports that Astrobotic will send up 11 different payloads for NASA. There’s a variety of things going up with the private company. “They’ve got things like radiation detector, they’ve got things looking at the soil, they’ve got a camera looking at how the dust interacts with the rocket plume as we’re descending down to the surface,” listed Thornton. “They’re doing some material analysis. They’re doing precursor instrument development toward finding water at the poles.”

Astrobotic will be providing the power and support for everything that they’re sending to the moon. In addition to that, they’re sending up a time capsule. People will be able to buy space in the time capsule to send up their sentimental items. People have been quick to offer up their family photos and everything else imaginable. We might not all be able to walk on the moon just yet, but this brings us one step closer.