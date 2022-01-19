American Red Cross Responds to National Blood Shortage With Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway

In response to the current national blood donation shortage, the American Red Cross is now launching a Super Bowl Ticket giveaway.

According to Fox News, the American Red Cross is offering those who donate blood during the month of January the chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl LVI. The event will be at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13th.

Those who donate blood will have a chance of winning the Super Bowl package, which includes tickets to the game; round-trip airfare; three-night hotel accommodations (February 11th to the 14th); and a $500 gift card for expenses.

In addition to the amazing Super Bowl package giveaway, the American Red Cross is also giving away an at-home experience for the upcoming game. This includes a projector screen; soundbar; subwoofer; gift card for tech support with installation; and a $500 e-gift card. Those who donate blood between January 1st and the 31st will automatically participate in the giveaways.

The American Red Cross Warns of a National Blood Shortage

Earlier this month, the American Red Cross announced donors are needed due to a major national blood shortage. The blood supply is at its lowest level in more than a decade amid the latest surge in COVID-19 cases.

“This year’s National Blood Donor Month comes as the nation’s blood supply has dipped to concerning levels,” the organization declared. “And could force hospitals to delay essential blood and platelet transfusions. Blood donors of all blood types – particularly type O blood, the blood group hospitals need most. [They] are needed now to give blood or platelets to help meet daily hospital demands.”

The American Red Cross also announced that winter storms further complicate efforts to rebuild the nation’s blood supply. “In January, the Red Cross has had more than 170 blood drives canceled across the country due to winter storms. Resulting in approximately 5,000 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.”

Meanwhile, the Red Cross says with more blood drives to have difficulties due to winter weather, additional blood donors are in need now. “Particularly individuals in areas currently unaffected by winter weather.”

The Red Cross further declares that it appreciates the patience of blood donors and blood drive hosts. “As the nation faces the latest challenges of this pandemic environment, there may not be an immediate appointment available or an individual may be asked to reschedule an appointment — but donors are still needed. The Red Cross is grateful for donors’ understanding as the organization works tirelessly to meet the needs of patients.”

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center reportedly follows strict safety and infection control. Individuals who have received a COVID-19 vaccine are still eligible to donate blood and platelets.