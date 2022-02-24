Americans Taking Out Longer Loans as Auto Prices Surge: Here’s Why

For many Americans, it seems like large loans are the only way to counteract surging prices in the automotive world.

During 2021 and now into 2022, we have seen a dramatic increase in the price of both used and new cars. Several dealerships have started to list certain vehicles thousands of dollars above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. Used cars are also selling for more than they are actually worth. It’s all due to an increase in demand, but a very difficult time managing supplies.

According to CNBC, this is causing many consumers to take out auto loans far longer than the average six-year stretch. More than a third of new vehicle owners that purchased a car during the recent fourth sales quarter are saying that their loans stretch 6.5, 7, or even 7.5 years.

Reasoning for Increased Car Loans

Seeing as the prices are higher, some people need to stretch the time in which they pay off the vehicle. This will make the monthly payments less, but the interest rate will go up. The bad news is that people’s average monthly payments are still much higher. They reached a record high this quarter of $644. This new increase in loan amounts is partially due to inventory shortages, but also because people are just purchasing larger, more expensive cars.

The average amount financed for a vehicle loan hit a high of $39,721, which is up about $4,300 compared to 2020.

Sadly, the news is the same for the used car industry as well. The average amount borrowed in this case is up 20% and the monthly payment is averaging around $488.

Car Companies Response to Shortage Issues

Many car companies are having to try to counteract these shortages and other issues going on in the industry.

According to Jalopnik, Ford, for example, is no longer going to take new orders for its brand new 2022 Ford Bronco after March 8. Now is the time to place those orders if you want this model. Otherwise, you’ll be waiting until 2023 instead.

Both Ford and General Motors are also threatening to refuse to send popular car models to certain dealerships. What’s the reasoning? Some dealerships have been selling thousands over a car’s MSRP and getting away with it. Some companies find this to be an unethical practice. So, on top of shortage issues, some legacy carmakers are increasing tensions with dealers.

One of the biggest issues right now is that there’s a major chip shortage that’s making it hard to get cars into consumers’ driveways. This semiconductor shortage is still very much a problem.

Most cars require this chip to run essential features. According to CNET, Toyota is facing a 25,000 to 30,000 reduction in available cars this month. This shortage is not anticipated to impact employment, however.