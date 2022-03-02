Apple to Halt All Product Sales in Russia

Tech giant Apple joined the procession of companies to halt sales in Russia after the country invaded Ukraine.

Russian consumers won’t get iPhones, iPads, and Mac computers from the California-based company. When they tried on Tuesday in the country, they got a “Delivery: currently unavailable” message. Other services like ApplePay will be limited in the country.

The New York Post reported on the tech maker’s decision.

No Apple Stores In Russia, However

The company told reporters that it stopped exports through third-party vendors.

According to Statista, the country has had about 97.3 million mobile phone users since January, with 94.9 million of them being smartphone users. The website reported that many Russians owned more than one mobile phone. That means Russian cities could run out of iPhones.

The company is also cracking down on apps. It banned Russian state-controlled news outlets like RT (Russia Today) and Sputnik from its app store for every country except Russia.

On Tuesday, Americans who wanted the Russian news app got a “this item is no longer available” prompt.

Also, Apple took down its traffic and “live incidents” features from Apple Maps in Ukraine. They called the move a “safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens” amid Russia’s invasion. The move followed Google’s decision over the weekend. Many used the app to track Ukrainian and Russian troops’ movements. Civilians caught in traffic jams also lost the power to navigate the map app.

Since the Russian invasion, other companies like Nike and Volvo pulled their products from Russia.

Companies Siding With Ukraine Amid Invasion

When Ukraine Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov wrote a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook to ask Apple to bar Russia from sales, Cook obliged him a few days later.

I’ve contacted @tim_cook, Apple's CEO, to block the Apple Store for citizens of the Russian Federation, and to support the package of US government sanctions! If you agree to have the president-killer, then you will have to be satisfied with the only available site Russia 24. pic.twitter.com/b5dm78g2vS — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 25, 2022

“We are sure that such actions will motivate youth and active population of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression,” Federov wrote.

I am deeply concerned with the situation in Ukraine. We’re doing all we can for our teams there and will be supporting local humanitarian efforts. I am thinking of the people who are right now in harm’s way and joining all those calling for peace. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 25, 2022

After learning the decision, CNN reported Fedorov Tweeted that Cook should “finish the job” and urged Apple to “block” access to its app store in Russia. Fedorov is also the country’s minister of digital transformation.

The New York Post reported that some analysts think that the decision may make it harder for Russians to get accurate information about the invasion. CNN reported the move could hurt Russian protestors who used Western tools to organize.

Other tech companies have vowed to help Ukrainians during the invasion. Facebook parent Meta, Google’s YouTube, and Twitter are actively restricting Russian state media outlets on their platforms.

Apple’s decision joins a host of economic issues affecting Russia after only a few days since the start of the invasion. The United States and other countries have issued sanctions. Some moves have targeted Russian banks and exports.