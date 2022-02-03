Apple’s Latest Privacy Feature Will Cost Facebook an Estimated $10 Billion

Apple added the App Tracking Transparency feature to iOS 14.5 and 15. This feature allows iOS users to decide which apps are allowed to track what they’re viewing, downloading, and buying online. As a result, those users may see fewer targeted ads. Wednesday, Facebook’s parent company, Meta, said that Apple’s privacy feature will cost the social media giant billions of dollars in ad revenue.

Facebook Parent Company Calls Apple’s Privacy Feature a “Headwind”

Meta CEO Dave Wehner spoke to analysts on Wednesday about Apple’s privacy feature. “We believe that iOS is a headwind on our business in 2022. It’s on the order of $10 billion, so it’s a pretty significant headwind for our business,” he said, according to CNBC.

However, that is just an estimate. Wehner admitted that there was no way to put an accurate number on how much Facebook stands to lose due to Apple’s privacy feature. “If you aggregate the changes that we’re seeing on iOS, that’s an order of magnitude. We can’t be precise on this. It’s an estimate.”

$10 billion is a worrying estimate, even if it isn’t concrete. Stock prices, however, are concrete. Wednesday, Meta’s shares shrank in extended trading. After Facebook’s parent company announced its estimated loss due to Apple’s privacy feature, the company’s shares dropped 23%. Additionally, Facebook estimates that its first-quarter revenue will fall between $27 billion and $29 billion. Until Wednesday, experts expected the social media platform’s revenue to exceed $30 billion.

How the App Tracking Transparency Feature Works

A quick look at Apple’s privacy feature will show why Facebook and other advertisers expect losses in the coming year.

App Tracking Transparency disrupts the mechanics of targeted ads. However, it doesn’t stop apps and websites from tracking an iPhone user’s data by default. Instead, it gives them a choice. Those who don’t mind being tracked online can opt-in. However, AppsFlyer, an ad measurement firm, released a study in October of 2021 that suggested that 62% of iPhone users are choosing not to share their data with advertisers.

In December of 2020, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to Twitter to explain App Tracking Transparency. In that tweet, he said, “We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it’s used.” Then, used a screenshot from Facebook’s app to demonstrate Apple’s privacy feature.

We believe users should have the choice over the data that is being collected about them and how it's used. Facebook can continue to track users across apps and websites as before, App Tracking Transparency in iOS 14 will just require that they ask for your permission first. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) December 17, 2020

Facebook and Other Advertisers Dislike Apple’s Privacy Feature

Online advertisers, including Facebook, decried Apple’s privacy feature when the tech giant announced it in 2020. Facebook has been the loudest among the feature’s critics, though. They took out full-page print ads to blast Apple for giving their users a choice in who collects and uses their data. They claimed that it was about profit instead of privacy, according to CNBC.

Additionally, Facebook’s operating chief Sheryl Sandberg claimed that the privacy feature would hurt small businesses. Those small businesses, she says, rely on targeted ads to grow their clientele. In her estimation, they’re more dependent on targeted ads than larger companies.

However, Apple’s privacy feature may not be all that’s bringing Facebook revenue down. Tuesday, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, announced that they earned over 30% more in the last quarter than they projected. Most of that revenue, they say, came from Google’s e-commerce ads. This led Wehner to suggest that App Tracking Transparency isn’t having the same impact on Google’s search-based ads. He pointed to the fact that Google pays Apple billions of dollars every year to remain Safari’s default search engine.