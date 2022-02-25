Applebee’s Removes Ads From CNN After Viral Split Screen During Ukraine Air Raid Coverage

As most of the world now knows, Russia launched its full-scale invasion on the Ukrainians early Thursday morning in what media has identified as an unprovoked attack. Immediately, television networks in America interrupted regular broadcasting to air special reports on the developing situation. However, CNN faced major backlash after live coverage of Russian air-raids on the European nation became interrupted by a jaunty Applebee’s commercial.

As a result, the television network removed squeezeback ads from its current programming. Now, Applebee’s has taken the move a step further. Amid the worsening Russia-Ukraine war, the restaurant chain removed its ads from the popular news network entirely.

Applebee’s decision comes after social media exploded with contempt for CNN and criticized the restaurant chain’s comparatively jovial ad. In response to the conflict, as well as the Russian bombardment of Ukraine, Applebee’s spokesperson Marty Swant said, “We are deeply concerned about the situation in Ukraine.”

He continued, “When we were made aware that our ad was placed in this manner, we immediately reached out to CNN to pause our advertising on the network. It never should have aired, and we are disappointed in the actions of the network.”

TVInsider reports that Applebee’s is not to blame for the situation. Additionally, social media has sympathized with the restaurant chain, sharing their remarks online. Take a look at one viewer’s response below.

United States Will Not Engage in Russia/Ukraine Conflict

After Russia launched its attack on Ukraine early Thursday, world leaders reached out to the nation’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to express their concerns, while making public comments to the media.

President Biden addressed the situation shortly after it ignited that morning. At the time of his address, he condemned Putin and his actions but expressed that the United States will not engage in the European/Russian conflict.

“This is a dangerous moment for all of Europe,” Biden began, “for the freedom around the world. Putin has committed an assault on the very principles that uphold the global peace.”

While Ukrainian leaders have referred to the unprovoked invasion as “full-scale war,” Biden insisted the U.S. will not become involved.

“Our forces are not, and will not, be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” he concluded. His statement stands in contrast with the pattern of events that have preceded the ongoing international crisis.

Biden further declared, “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

That said, the U.S. President did state that should Russia’s forces directly threaten the U.S. or any fellow NATO allies, our nation will intervene “with the full force of American power.”