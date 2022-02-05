Arizona Home Depot Employee Accused of Replacing Nearly $400k With Fake Money: Report

An Arizona Home Depot employee’s arrest Friday came as the Secret Service accused him of replacing almost $400,000 in cash with funny money.

Officials learned that Adrian Pineda would count and seal real cash into money bags for deposit at a Wells Fargo bank. Then, he allegedly swapped the money for his own fake bills between January 2018 and last month.

On a side note, how does this take four years to report to authorities? News reports said it took agents a month to make the arrest.

Phoenix Secret Service agents, Home Depot security personnel, and Wells Fargo Bank worked together in the Pineda arrest. According to Fox 10, Home Depot contacted authorities in December 2021 after identifying counterfeit money in a deposit.

“He was in a position of trust, and in a position where he could do the crime, and so if we hadn’t intervened, I don’t know what the dollar amount [in losses] would be,” U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Frank Boudreaux Jr. said.

PLAY MONEY: Court docs detail Secret Service investigation into Adrian Pineda, a Home Depot employee accused of passing nearly $400K in counterfeit notes at Tempe store from 2018-2022. Investigators say he bought prop money off Amazon. A pack of 100 individual $100 notes cost $9. pic.twitter.com/It11Cd97ix — ᴊᴜꜱᴛɪɴ ʟᴜᴍ | 林俊豪 (@jlumfox10) February 4, 2022

Accused Man Was A Home Depot Vault Associate

Pineda’s Home Depot job involved processing, monitoring, and validating coin/currency amounts in his store’s vault. According to Salary.com, a vault associate also keeps an accurate record of all cash exchanges while counting money and balancing the vault.

Boudreaux said it’s hard for stores like Home Depot when criminals mix a few counterfeit bills into a stack of authentic ones. But he told ABC 15 that thieves would “eventually get caught.”

The Laveen Village store is south of downtown Phoenix.

The Home Depot said Pineda took $387,500 during four years. That breaks down to $96,875 a year or about $265 a day.

Funny Money Bought Off Amazon

Secret service agents said video caught Pineda with counterfeit money on 16 different occasions. The money the man used had the words “play money” in the spot where a serial number would be.

When agents arrested the man on Jan. 31, they found $5,000 in funny money along with $5,300 in actual bills. Later, they found an additional $22,000 while using a search warrant at Pineda’s home. Pineda admitted to the crime during the arrest and offered to pay back the cash.

Federal investigators later found out Pineda has bought the fake cash on Amazon over twenty times. The online merchant sells a pack of hundred individual $100 bills for $9.

Pineda must appear in district court on Monday, Feb. 7. He could face up to 20 years for his crimes.

In a minor counterfeit operation, Florida authorities caught a man using a fake $10 this past May. When they executed a search warrant on his car, deputies found $410 in making money and equipment. Wink News reported on the crimes.

The court found Dennis Michael Aigiotti guilty this past week, and he must serve a 3-year sentence for his crimes.