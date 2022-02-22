Arizona Train Derailment Results in Chemical Leak, Shuts Down Highway

There is an ongoing investigation into what caused an Arizona train derailment on Monday morning. It has shut down a highway now.

After almost two dozen train cars were knocked off tracks, a chemical leak has caused more problems than the initial derailment. Union Pacific has released a statement on the matter. Spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said that around 20 cars derailed. It was before noon and five miles south of Coolidge, AR. Thankfully, there are no reported injuries.

There is now a clean-up effort underway. The chemical that leaked is cyclohexanone. It is traditionally used in Nylon products as plastic or textile material. There are other uses for the chemical as well. These chemicals are usually labeled as flammable and corrosive, so clean-up is going to be necessary. There are illegal uses for the chemical that includes the production of illegal drugs such as PCP.

The county sheriff’s office was contacted by local news but did not respond with a reason as to why the derailment happened. Chemical spills are never good. Arizona definitely doesn’t want to have to deal with issues like this. Now, Arizona knows train derailments don’t just happen, either. Hopefully, investigators are able to determine the cause of the issue and fix it so it doesn’t happen again.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only derailment in recent memory. This incident didn’t end with injuries. But, it was just back in September when an Amtrack train came off the tracks and led to multiple injuries and deaths. That train came off the tracks due to what the conductor believed was poor maintenance. There is a lot of talk about infrastructure nowadays, this makes that talk feel legitimate.

Arizona Train Derailment Remeniscient of 2020 Spill

What makes this story more puzzling is the fact a similar thing happened in Tempe just two years ago. There was a Union Pacific train carrying chemicals in Arizona. That’s when the train came off the tracks. It caught fire and spilled chemicals all over the place. Guess what, Union Pacific just settled last week in that case.

So, this recent Arizona train derailment feels a lot like that one. How much did Union Pacific decide to settle for? Oh, just half a million dollars to the city of Tempe. The incident made a bridge catch fire and cost the city all kinds of money. Now the money will go to reimbursing repairs and all that made the bridge functional again. It was originally built in 1912.

Well, it looks like Union Pacific has another issue on its hands. These incidents can’t keep happening. No one wants another Arizona train derailment, but that might mean an investment into infrastructure and logistics to make it happen. 100-year-old bridges and tracks don’t last forever.