Astronomers Anticipate Super Nova That Could Light Up Milky Way

It’s been 35 years since the last big super nova lit up the sky. Since then, astronomers have been waiting for another one.

The last time it happened was in February 1987, when a speck of light suddenly appeared in the sky. This was the closest super nova that’s been seen during modern times. It’s known as SN 1987A. The discovery of this event led to major advances in astrophysics.

Since then, scientists have been on the edge of their seats, waiting for another light to appear in the night sky. Some of them have even created an alert system for when it happens. The alert system is designed to use an observatory’s computers to recognize a super nova in real-time. When it does, it will send out an automated alert to conventional telescopes across the globe.

Today’s Technology Would Be Overloaded With Super Nova Light

Even though scientists are eagerly awaiting another major space event like SN 1987A, it will be hard to capture. Some of the scientific instruments used in 1987 no longer exist. If a super nova were to happen today, we wouldn’t be ready to observe it. That’s not to say that we wouldn’t be able to see it with our own eyes; we simply would have a hard time recording it.

In the moment, researchers around the world will be doing the best they can to adapt their equipment. Unfortunately, most modern tech is just too sensitive for the amount of light the space event would give off. To compare, the light given off by a super nova would be brighter than the moon. Ultimately, recording such a thing would fall into the hands of amateur astronomers. Typically, their telescopes are smaller and not as sensitive.

Either way, recording this event would be very important. Super novae haven’t really been observed up close. However, they’re crucial for understanding the universe better. The explosions even create elements that otherwise wouldn’t exist. Extreme physics goes on when a star explodes, and we want to get as much information as we can from that process.

We’ve Only Recorded a Handful of Exploding Stars

On average, only one or two stars in the Milky Way undergo core collapse per century. In terms of the average human life, that’s rare. In terms of the universe, not so much. However, Nature reports that only five exploding stars have been documented throughout human history. Of course, all of them had to be visible with the naked eye. It’s possible that there are others that we don’t see. In fact, that’s the most likely reason for this huge contrast in numbers. In some cases, a black hole could form instead.

If we do manage to see a super nova anytime soon, chances are that it will be amazing. “It will be wild,” says Ed Kearns, a particle physicist at Boston University in MA. “I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, because there’s so much human nature involved. Every year is a fresh year, every day is a fresh day for a chance at a supernova.”