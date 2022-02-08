astronomers-discover-first-quadruple-asteroid

Astronomers have discovered a third moon orbiting 130 Elektra, making it the first quadruple asteroid in the solar system. 130 Elektra was already a rare occurrence, though. Before this third moon was found, it was a triple asteroid.

130 Elektra was first found orbiting the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter in 1873. On its longest side, the oblong asteroid is 160 miles across. As far as asteroids go, it’s pretty big. Elektra takes five years to complete one orbit around the Sun.

Discovering 130 Elektra’s Moons

Since its discovery all those years ago, moons have been found orbiting the asteroid. The first moon orbiting 130 Elektra was found in 2003. The second moon was found in 2014. Although these two discoveries were interesting, they weren’t as rare as a quadruple asteroid. There are over 150 other asteroids that have one or two moons.

If an asteroid is big enough, it can have a gravitational pull. Thus, it can pull in objects the same way that planets do. “Multiple moons can be found around large asteroids,” said Bin Yang, an astronomer from the European Southern Observatory in Chile. The European Southern Observatory was crucial to discovering 130 Elektra’s second moon.

Now, for this novel discovery of a quadruple asteroid. Evidence of a third moon was found by Anthony Berdeu and his colleagues at the National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand. They used images from the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile to look closer at 130 Elektra. Once they got that closer look, they found a hidden moon inside the orbits of the other two moons.

To be such a huge discovery, the third moon is rather small. It measures one mile across. In contrast, the other two moons measure 1.2 and 3.7 miles across. The third moon is only 220 miles away from 130 Elektra. According to the New York Times, if someone were to stand on the surface of the moon, the asteroid would appear huge.

Why Is This Quadruple Asteroid Important?

The moon was found using a new algorithm that can find faint light in pictures from the VLT. This technique also allows for clearer images. Astronomers have been looking for a quadruple asteroid for a while now. But what makes it so special?

Well, studying this quadruple asteroid could help scientists understand more about a lot of different topics. For one, it looks like all of 130 Elektra’s moons were once part of the asteroid. They most likely broke off from an impact. So, studying 130 Elektra could provide insight into how space objects react to such impacts. In addition to that, the asteroid could also provide valuable information into the gravitational pull of objects like this. Scientists are wondering just how many moons space objects can sustain. There’s something odd about this new moon, so scientists are waiting to see what happens with it. Regardless, 130 Elektra could be a treasure trove of information.