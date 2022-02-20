Astronomers Spot Their 10,000th Near-Earth Asteroid in Milestone

Scientists keeping an eye on the planetary defense network have hit a new milestone: they’ve spotted the 10,000th near-Earth asteroid.

The planetary defense network looks out for and monitors space rocks in the inner solar system. Mainly, this means any asteroids that are orbiting the Sun near Earth. The network exists so that we can make sure no large space rocks are going to hit Earth.

All Asteroids Are Documented, But These Ones Matter Most

Planetary defense experts identify every single space rock that they can. However, just because they try to document them all doesn’t mean that they’re all important.

For the most part, scientists are only worried about asteroids that are at least 460 feet wide. A space rock of that size can cause serious regional damage if it were to hit Earth. Earlier this month, on February 6, NASA‘s database officially surpassed 10,000 asteroids of this size. They’ve discovered a total of 10,004 rocks that are at least 460 feet wide.

That’s a lot of space rocks. However, asteroids that are more than 460 feet wide only make up about a third of the near-Earth rocks that scientists have seen. As of February 14, planetary defense experts have seen a total of 28,266 near-Earth rocks. The majority of the rocks found are so small that they would just burn up in the atmosphere if they ever hit Earth.

As it turns out, there’s actually a size range that scientists focus on. The minimum size is 460 feet, but that number goes up to 3,300 feet. That’s the danger zone for asteroids, apparently.

Bigger space rocks would obviously cause more damage to our planet and to us, but planetary defense experts are confident we won’t be finding any of those anytime soon. They believe that they’ve already identified almost every big asteroid that comes close to Earth. NASA defines “close” as within 120 million miles.

The Search For Space Rocks Is Neverending

Maybe there just aren’t that many colossal space rocks out there, thankfully. NASA still has its hands full with medium-sized asteroids. Even though they just passed the 10,000th asteroid mark, there is much to be discovered. To date, scientists think that they’ve only found about 40% of the near-Earth space rocks that are within that width range of 460-3,300 feet. NASA has been tasked with finding at least 90% of these rocks.

There are two key projects that will help NASA find these asteroids. One is the Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile. According to Space, it hasn’t started observing the skies yet, but it’s set to start in the summer of 2023. The other project is a NASA space telescope called the Near-Earth Object Surveyor. It will use infrared light to help scientists see darker rocks. It also has not been used yet but is set to launch in 2026.