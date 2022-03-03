ATV Rider Dies Hours After Falling Through Illinois Lake Ice

An Illinois man died after riding an all-terrain vehicle onto a frozen lake. Sadly, he ended up falling through thin ice.

According to sheriffs officials, on Wednesday night, 62-year-old Rodney Allard died at the hospital after he was pulled from Druce Lake.

“At this point, we believe it was a tragic accident. This incident serves as a very stark reminder that lakes and bodies of water in our region are not safe right now,” Lake County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Christopher Covelli stated in an email. He also revealed to the New York Post that Allard died by drowning.

Due to the area’s warmer than usual temperatures, the ice quickly thinned out before melting. Sheriff Covelli estimated that at the time of the accident, the water temperature was between 34 and 38 degrees.

Authorities received word that two individuals on ATVs went into the water. They made it to the lake within two minutes of the report.

Using a rowboat, an officer made it to the lake where Allard went under. They then revealed his exact location to a fire department diver. In an official statement posted on Facebook, the diver spotted Allard nearly six feet beneath the surface of the water.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and deputies attached a rope to Allard and pulled him to shore. Paramedics performed CPR to try to get him breathing again as he was rushed to a hospital in nearby Libertyville. However, he was in very critical condition before his death.

Ice Fisherman Dies After Falling Through Idaho Lake: Report

Sadly, this is not the first similar report of an ice-lake drowning this month.

Recently, a Spokane, Washington man died while ice fishing with a family member at Priest Lake in Idaho. According to the Bonner County Sherriff’s Office, Matthew Best was fishing from the shore of Priest Lake in North Idaho. He moved about the ice, unaware of the thin conditions.

The fisherman alerted his family member of the dangers and attempted to get out of the icy water. His family member attempted to make it towards Best to no avail.

“Best moved out onto the off-shore ice,” deputies shared on the investigation. “The ice was not thick enough, and Best fell through the ice.”

Rescue personnel searched the lake, but once it became too dark, authorities suspended the search until morning. On February 20, a dive team once again searched the area before locating Best’s body. Tragically, the fisherman succumbed to the freezing cold temperatures before drowning.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office advised residents to be careful near icy waters as ice has formed over currents.

“As the temperatures fluctuate in our area, please use caution on frozen waterways. Ice formed over flowing water and currents is often dangerous. This is especially true near streams, bridges, and culverts,” the deputies explained.