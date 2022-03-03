Bars Rename Moscow Mules in Protest of Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Since the start of the Russian invasions of Ukraine, businesses all over the country have been taking a stand in any way they can against the movement. For many, this means pulling Russian liquor from store and restaurant shelves and supporting Ukrainian-owned businesses. But some bars are taking their efforts one step further by nixing the popular cocktail, Moscow Mule, from their menus.

Sam Silvio is one of the many bar owners who have decided to change the name on their menus. Silvio owns the Em Chamas Brazilian Grill in Kansas City and has been keeping tabs on the events overseas. Once he heard the news of a tavern owner removing its Russian liquors, Silvio decided he didn’t want to support the country’s name either. So, he came up with his own way to protest.

“I would feel — I don’t know if ‘insincere’ is the word. I don’t really know how to put it,” Silvio told The Washington Post.

He continued, “I just think that any little thing we each can do can add up to something big.”

But Silvio didn’t want to just remove the Moscow Mule from the menu. He also wanted to replace it with something that shows Ukrainian support instead.

For the Em Chamas Brazilian Grill, the drink is now the Snake Island Mule, in honor of the border guards who took a final, courageous stand against the approaching Russian troops. He also changed the name of the Caipiroska, which is the Russian adaptation of the Brazilian drink, the caipirinha. Silvio renamed this cocktail the Caipi Island.

Now, Silvio is working on finding a Ukrainian charity so that he can donate some of the profits.

Fellow Restaurant Owners Rename Other Russian Cocktails

Further east in Maryland, another restaurant owner had similar sentiments as Silvio. Ronnie Heckman, owner of Caddies on Cordell in Bethesda, decided to adjust a few other cocktail names on his menu at his golf-themed restaurant. At his bar, the Moscow Mule is now the Kyiv Mule, after the capital of Ukraine.

And that’s not the only change he made.

Heckman has renamed the White Russian and Black Russian to the White Ukrainian and Black Ukrainian. According to the restaurant owner, he, too, is in the process of finding several charities that he can donate to. He will not only be donating $1.50 from the drinks but he will also be adding a matching donation from his liquor suppliers, too.

“If I can raise awareness and shed light on the evilness and senseless acts, I will,” Heckman, whose family is Jewish-Ukrainian, shared. “It’s like voting — if I do it, it’s no big deal, but if millions of people do, that has an impact.”