Biden Administration Attempts To Halt U.S. Postal Service Plan To Spend Billions on Gas Vehicles

The United States Postal Service plans to replace its entire delivery fleet with gas-powered vehicles. This would see them spending billions of dollars. However, the White House and the EPA want the USPS to reconsider a more environmentally-friendly option.

On Wednesday, February 2, the Biden Administration pushed back against the US Postal Service’s plan to replace its fleet with gas vehicles, according to NBC News. That plan would see the USPS spending up to $11.3 billion to buy thousands of new delivery vehicles. This, the White House says, will worsen climate change. Furthermore, it flies in the face of the pledge that Biden made in December to cut the government’s carbon emissions.

Replacing the government’s fleet of 600,000 cars and trucks with electric vehicles was part of that pledge. Currently, the US Postal Service operates about one-third of those gas vehicles. As a result, the USPS could make a massive impact on the government’s carbon footprint if it chose to go electric. However, that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen. Last year, Postmaster General DeJoy committed to converting 10% of USPS’s fleet to electric power. That would put about 23,000 electric vehicles in the massive fleet.

White House, EPA Want US Postal Service to Reconsider Gas Vehicles

The EPA and the White House urged the US Postal Service to reconsider buying gas vehicles in a letter. They hope that the USPS will “conduct an updated and more detailed technical analysis” before moving forward. Additionally, the letter urged the USPS to hold a public hearing on its plan.

Vicki Arroyo, associate administrator of policy for the EPA also wrote a letter on the subject. In it, she said, “The Postal Service’s proposal as currently crafted represents a crucial lost opportunity to more rapidly reduce the carbon footprint of one of the largest government fleets in the world.”

Arroyo also noted that the USPS could have a positive impact on the nation’s air quality. “The cleaner the Postal Service vehicles that are deployed in communities across the country, the more air quality and public health will be improved.”

Furthermore, Arroyo said that the Postal Service’s plan to buy more gas vehicles will “lock in highly polluting vehicles” for at least three decades. This, she pointed out, is inconsistent with many state and local goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as well as the United States’ national goal.

Kim Frum, a spokeswoman for the USPS released a statement after seeing the letters from the EPA and White House. In it, she said, “We are carefully reviewing EPA’s most recent letter, to determine if any new matters have been raised that have not already been thoroughly addressed in our prior responses to the EPA, and that might therefore warrant further consideration.”

Currently, the US Postal Service plans to move forward with its decision to buy more gas-powered vehicles.