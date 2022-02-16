Biker Miraculously Survives After Bull Charges and Crushes Him During Race

In the middle of an offroad bike race, a biker suddenly took a cruel beat down from a bull.

In a frightening video posted by TMZ, viewers see a biker named Tony Inderbitzin get rammed to the ground after the bull charged right for him. Not only did the animal stir up a lot of dirt, he nearly killed and flattened a cyclist.

The events took place over the weekend during a rural off-road bike race called the Rock Cobble in Bakersfield, California. Sadly, that wasn’t okay with the 2,000-pound animal. After ramming into the bike, the creature returned to ram and toss the cyclist around.

According to TMZ, there were reportedly four bikers attacked during the race. But sadly, Interbitzin left the scene with the worst injuries. Thankfully, he survived the attack.

“I’m sore all over, mostly the neck from the second throw, I got whiplashed. The list of what doesn’t hurt is my left arm and head,” the injured man tells Cowboy State Daily. “I was worried I would be sorer today, but pretty much the same as yesterday, so that’s a relief.”

Simon Cowell Rushed To the Hospital After Terrifying Bike Crash

Although an occasional biker, Simon Cowell’s recent bike crash did not come from a 2,000-pound wild animal. However, it did leave him with a few injuries.

Former “American Idol” host, Simon Cowell continues to recover after being hospitalized for another e-bike crash that happened late last month.

This happened to be the second time that a British television personality crashed using an e-bike in 18 months. Cowell broke his back in the first electric bike crash.

“My most creative time is now when I cycle because I cycle even though it’s an e-bike,” he said after his first bike injury. “I still got to pedal and I do about 10 miles a day, even though I had an accident on one.”

According to Cowell, he is “lucky to be alive” after the crash sent him flying over the handlebars at 20 mph. The 62-year-old was rushed to a hospital with a suspected concussion, facial cuts, and a broken arm. All of that after he slammed into the road. Cowell was also not wearing a helmet during this incident.

However, according to sources, Cowell has no plans to stop cycling. But, he will be wearing a helmet every time he rides.