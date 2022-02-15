Billionaire Who Flew on SpaceX Flight Last Year Buys 3 More Flights

Billionaire Jared Isaacman just signed up for three more SpaceX trips to the cosmos.

The Shift4Payment CEO was aboard the first SpaceX rocket that sent private citizens to space. And during his upcoming trips, he’ll experience a few more firsts.

The inaugural flight launched from Florida on September 15th, 2020. Isaacman, a trained pilot, funded the mission for himself and three other lucky passengers. And together, they spent three glorious days orbiting the earth.

But understandably, the mission didn’t curb Jared Isaacman’s taste for adventure. In fact, it just made him want more. So now the CEO will help man the Polaris Program, which is a series of three private SpaceX flights. And during each mission, Isaacman will help Elon Musk meet new milestones in human spaceflight.

The SpaceX Traveler Will Be the First Private Citizen to Attempt a Spacewalk

For his first trip, Isaacman will head out on the Polaris Dawn and attempt to complete the first-ever all-private spacewalk with his crew members. And they will spend up to five days in orbit.

During the flight, Isaacman will be the acting mission commander. Scott “Kidd” Poteet, the mission director of Inspiration4 and a retired U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel, will serve as his mission pilot. And two SpaceX lead space operation engineers will join as mission specialists.

“The Polaris Program is an important step in advancing human space exploration while helping to solve problems through the use of innovative technology here on Earth,” Isaacman said in a press release.

The Polaris Dawn mission will also “take advantage of Falcon 9 and Dragon’s maximum performance, flying higher than any Dragon mission to date and endeavoring to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown,” according to SpaceX.

While Isaacman and his crew are up there, they will also test SpaceX’s Starlink space-based internet. If successful, the service will one day be available for people flying to the moon, Mars, and beyond.

“Alongside these important objectives, we will be supporting scientific research to advance both human health interests on Earth and our understanding of human health during future long-duration spaceflights,” Isaacman said of the mission.

So far, the Polaris Dawn is the only one of the three missions to have a target launch date, which is at the end of this year. And the company did not explain what milestone the second and third missions hope to meet.

And the Polaris flights will continue to help people here on earth, just as the Inspiration4 mission did. As documented by Netflix per Fox News, Isaaacman’s first trip to space raised over $240 million for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. And the next three flights will continue to raise money for the cause.