Billionaire’s Trip To Space Raises $125M for St. Jude Hospital

The commercial race to space has been a popular topic of late. At the forefront, billionaires Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos face controversy as the two work to outdo each other in their celestial achievements. However, putting ego aside, billionaire Jared Isaacman seeks new, astronomical adventures in efforts to raise funds for various charities. His latest feat contributed $125 million to the benefit of St. Jude Hospital.

According to ABC News, Isaacman occasionally takes time to explore his passion for aviation. In doing so, he sponsors highly-regarded flights as each one hosts a prominent charity.

Isaacman’s philanthropic contributions began making a difference more than a decade ago, the payments-processing firm owner setting a record high in 2009 as he circled the globe in a light aircraft. His notable flight raised tens of thousands of dollars for the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Since then, and as the outlet details, Isaacman’s charitable contributions have only grown in scale.

Just last September, the billionaire contributed a massive total of $125 million toward the benefit of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. His major contribution came following his navigation of the very first all-civilian outer space journey. Onboard, Isaacman was accompanied by a physician assistant, a community college professor, and a data engineer.

Remarkably, the billionaire covered the cost of the SpaceX flight, commanding it himself. Afterward, he vowed to donate even more than the cost of the flight to St. Jude.

Further, Isaacman’s contributions were joined by those of SpaceX founder, Elon Musk, pledging $55 million to the effort himself. Alongside the charitable contributions of the two billionaires, other contributors raised the overall total to an impressive $243 million.

Philanthropic Billionaire Speaks to Charitable Contributions

After beginning his payments-processing business, now known as Shift4, in his parents’ basement, Isaacman’s company saw him attain billionaire status when his company was listed on the June 2020 New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, the news outlet states Isaacman also founded Draken International. The company operates the largest fleet of privately owned former military tactical jet aircraft in the world.

As per the outlet, Isaacman was especially influenced to participate in charitable work after a visit to Cancun when he was young. While there, the billionaire witnessed families and children “living out of tires.”

In regard to the sighting, he stated, “Sometimes it’s just an unfortunate hand that you get deal –I find that very, very unfair.”

To combat some of that unfairness, Isaacman and his wife Monica signed the Giving Pledge last year, a decision that will see the couple donate the majority of their wealth to charity throughout the course of their lives.

In regard to his St. Jude-centric space flight, the billionaire said, “My initial exposure was of people living in horrible circumstances. But there are other examples of that–such as getting a bad cancer diagnosis.”

As such, he concluded, “I want to support the treatment of that cancer, or, if that’s not possible, give children a memory through Make-a-Wish.”