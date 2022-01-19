Black Diamond From Outer Space Expected to Fetch $6M at Auction

It seems like part of the plot of the hit film Don’t Look Up. A truly out-of-this-world gemstone will be hitting the Sotheby’s auction block next month. And, this black diamond – in all of its uniqueness – is projected to bring in more than $6 million at the sale.

One of the most unusual features of the rare gemstone is its likely source. And, experts believe that the carbonado diamond originates from beyond the stars in outer space.

“With the carbonado diamonds, we believe that they were formed through extraterrestrial origins,” notes Sophie Stevens a jewelry expert with Sotheby’s Dubai.

“With meteorites colliding with the Earth and either forming chemical vapor disposition or indeed coming from the meteorites themselves,” Stevens explains.

The Sotheby’s Dubai auction house unveiled the 555.55-carat diamond earlier this week. Dubbed “The Enigma,” the precious stone was the highlight of a tour through Dubai and Los Angeles. It will eventually travel to London where it will officially hit the auction block.

An Extremely Unique Makeup

Black diamonds are obviously extremely rare; found naturally in only a few locations around the world – Brazil and Central Africa. The theory that these precious and unique gems originate from outer space comes from their unique makeup. The rare black diamonds feature carbon isotopes, as well as a high hydrogen content.

“A true natural phenomena,” notes Sotheby’s London jewelry specialist Nikita Binani.

“Its sale represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to acquire one of the rarest, billion-year-old cosmic wonders known to humankind,” the specialist adds of the rare diamond.

The Unique Black Diamond Is Setting Some Impressive Records

The impressive diamond is the largest naturally black diamond in the world. The Guinness Book of World Records names the valuable gemstone as one of the largest cut diamonds of its kind.

According to a statement made to The Associated Press, the number five is especially significant to the 555.55-carat gemstone. In addition to sporting a total of fifty-five facets – flat surfaces on the precious stone – the shape of the diamond holds important significance as well.

“The shape of the diamond is based on the Middle-Eastern palm symbol of the Khamsa,” Sophie Stevens explains of the valuable auction item. Khamsa, in Arabic, means five. And, Stevens notes, the Khamsa symbol also “stands for strength and it stands for protection.”

“So there’s a nice theme of the number five running throughout the diamond,” the Sotheby’s jewelry expert adds. Bidding for the rare diamond begins in London on February 3.