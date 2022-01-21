Brian Laundrie Admitted Killing Gabby Petito in His Notebook: Report

On Friday (January 21st), the FBI released an official statement that Brian Laundrie admitted in his notebook that he did kill his girlfriend, Gabby Petito. The news comes just a few months after Laundrie’s skeletal remains were discovered at Myahhahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida.

According to DailyMail, Laundrie’s notebook was one of the items discovered near his body. He reportedly died of a single gunshot wound to the head. Along with the notebook, authorities discovered a backpack and a revolver. Although the FBI announced that Laundrie took responsibility for Gabby Petito’s death, it did not reveal exactly what he wrote in the notebook. The FBI also announced that it was officially closing the investigation into Petito’s death.

“Law enforcement officers were present when Mr. Laundrie’s parents located an item in the park later determined to belong to Mr. Laundrie,” the FBI’s statement reads. “Upon search of the area, investigators found human remains later confirmed to be Mr. Laundrie, along with a backpack, notebook, and a revolver. A review of the notebook revealed a written statement by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for [Gabby Petito’s] death.”

Gabby Petito reportedly went missing while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. Her parents last spoke to her at the end of August. Laundrie returned to his parents’ home without Petito with him. Her parents reported her missing on September 11th. Just a couple of days later, Laundrie went missing as well. Petito’s body was found on September 19th at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area. This is in the Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Police found Laundrie’s remains on October 20th. Both FBI and local authorities spent over a month searching for Laundrie.

Gabby Petito’s Parents Met With FBI Officials Before the News Broke About Laundrie’s Written Statement

The DailyMail also reports that Gabby Petito’s parents met with FBI officials at the Tampa Field Offices on Thursday (January 20th). That was when they were informed that the investigation into their daughter’s death would be officially closed. Speaking about the findings, FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge, Michael Schneider, revealed, “All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case.”

Schneider also explained that the investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Laundrie directly involved in the death of Gabby Petito. “The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family.”

The lawyer of Gabby Petito’s family, Rick Stafford, has also issued a statement about the FBI findings. “Gabby’s family would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Specially the Wyoming, Denver, New York, and Tampa offices. All of their force members and their assisting agencies.”

Stafford also shared that Gabby Petito’s family would like to thank the FBI’s Victim Services Department for all of its work on the case. “Victim Services has been there for support from the earliest stages of this investigation. And helped their entire family navigate through the worst moments of their lives.”