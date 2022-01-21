Brian Laundrie’s Parents Will Not Be Charged in Gabby Petito Case: Report

Although their son has taken responsibility for the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie’s parents will not be charged in the high-profile case.

According to the Independent, the FBI announced it concluded its investigation into Gabby Petito’s murder and made it clear that there are no plans to charge Laundrie’s parents in connection to her disappearance or death. The Bureau concluded Laundrie had sent texts to Petito’s phone as a way to make authorities believe she was alive.

“After [Gabby Petito’s] death, there were several text messages identified between Mr. Laundrie’s telephone and Ms. Petito’s telephone,” the FBI explains in the final report. “The timing and content of these messages are indicative of Mr. Laundrie attempting to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms. Petito was still alive.”

The FBI also confirms that officials have examined Laudnrie’s belongings, and the notebook discovered near his body at Myahhahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida revealed that he did kill Gabby Petito. However, the FBI did not reveal what exactly Laundrie wrote inside the notebook. “A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito’s death.”

Meanwhile, FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge, Michael Schneider, also explains that all logical investigative steps in the case are complete. Therefore, it makes sense that the investigation is ending. “The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito. The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family.”

Independent Investigator Recommends that Utah Officers Who Stopped Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie Should be On Probation

As previously reported, Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie were together for a cross-country road trip. The couple was out west when things reportedly started to get tense between them. While in Moab, Utah, a witness said he saw them in a domestic dispute. Officers pulled Laundrie and Petito over after their van exceeded the speed limit and then hit a curb.

After pulling Gabby Petito and Laundrie over, police officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Robbins chatted with them. The couple admitted to having a fight. After questioning the couple, the officers decide not to press charges but to separate the couple for the night. The next day, Gabby Petito and Laundrie reunited. They continued on their road trip, and two weeks later, Petito went missing.

During a recent interview with CNN, Captain Brandon Ratcliffe with the Price City Police Department states the officers neglected their duty by failing to press any charges.“I believe the officers responded to a domestic violence call. And had probable cause an act of domestic violence had been committed. This should have meant an arrest [needs to be] made. Either by citation or custody.”

However, Ratcliffe adds he is not able to speculate on whether different actions by the officers could have prevented Petito’s death.