Brian Laundrie’s Complete Autopsy Released: What to Know

The complete autopsy of Brian Laundrie is now public. The autopsy report includes an investigative case summary, a medical examiner report, an autopsy, DNA analysis, and more. Laundrie died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the left temple. The single gunshot caused extensive fractures in his skull, however.

The toxicology report indicated no use of drugs. However, some of the other details from the report were more grisly as the bones authorities found showed signs of “gnawing and chewing”. This meant that some sort of animal(s) potentially found the bones. These reportedly included his arms and legs.

Where authorities reportedly found the skeleton of Brian Laundrie, they also found some personal items of his. Vegetation overcrowded the area in which they found him.

Brian Laundrie’s Family Lawyer Speaks

The Laundrie’s family lawyer Steven Bertolino said, “Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. The statement continued, “Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families.”

After the disappearance of Gabby Petito, Laundrie became a person of interest in the case. However, Laundrie disappeared and was found in that nature preserve a month later.

No one else was directly involved in the death of Gabby Petito, per the FBI. FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider gave a statement that read, “All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case.” He continued, “The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.”

The Gabby Petito Documentary

The Gabby Petito story is a heartbreaking one. One could not imagine what the Petito family must still be going through today. It was a terrible tragedy that struck their family. However, it’s fair to wonder if Laundrie exhibited any obvious concerns months prior? Well, there is a new documentary now out on Peacock about this very thing. Did the Petito family think Laundrie could potentially be capable of something like this?

Nichole Schmidt said in the documentary, “Brian would come to my home and he was very polite, very kind.” Nothing that would suggest what could potentially come later. Nichole did not see any obvious red flags when it came to Gabby’s boyfriend. Schmidt continued, “When she and Brian started dating and he was like ‘I’m moving to Florida,’ she was like, ‘can I come with you?’”Schmidt added, “So she had no problem doing that. She had no fear to move to another state.”

Gabby was willing to leave the state. The documentary is available to watch on Peacock.