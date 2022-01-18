Budweiser Launches Willy Wonka Style $1 Million Golden Can Promotion

Budweiser beer channels Willy Wonka with $1 million golden can!

Budweiser is offering their own Willy Wonka-themed golden can promotion that will make a millionaire out of a lucky beer drinker.

As part of the new ‘Live Like a King’ sweepstakes, the beer giant hid 10,000 golden cans of beer in 24-can packs. People who find a golden can are told to post photos on Facebook and Instagram with the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes. Sounds like Willy Wonka bought himself a smartphone to hashtag stuff.

According to The Streets, on February 21, Budweiser will randomly select one winner to take home the $1 million prize.

If a person doesn’t want to go out to purchase the beer, Budweiser put a golden sleeve to print out on their website for people to submit. The buyer must be 21-years-old or older.

Limited Edition Budweiser Beer Brewed Next to Speaker Playing Temptations, Alice Cooper

For the first time in forever (did anyone get the Frozen reference?), Budweiser changes its brewing process. But, it’s only for Detroit, Michigan.

Budweiser is making a limited-edition Temptations/Alice Cooper can tribute by playing the music at the beer in the brewing process.

Back in October, The Detroit Free Press reported that Belgian-owned Anheuser-Busch says it’s changing its brewing process for the first time in a Motor City gimmick for collectors.

The post reads: “Introducing limited-edition Detroit Music Tall Boy cans. During the brewing process for 500 select cans, speakers were set up surrounding the tanks before bottling to ensure the sounds of Detroit were thoroughly infused into the beer. Get out there and find them, Detroit!”

Budweiser Supply Wins For the Year. Massive Worker Strike At Heineken Beer Supply

Whether you’re a bigger fan of Budweiser or Heineken beer, you might only have one option.

Late last year, a huge worker strike causes a beer shortage on New Year’s. Workers that supplied Heineken beer advocated for higher wages and accurate paychecks.

GXO Logistics manages supply chains and warehousing for the popular beer brand. The company began using a new payroll system. This lead to union leaders claiming that at least 1,700 workers didn’t get paid properly. This went on for nine months. Their pay and overtime work became inconsistent because of the new system.

This year, GXO Logistics plans to supply drinks to 20,000 clubs, restaurants, and pubs. If their workers go on strike, there’d likely be a shortage in beer distribution. The majority of union workers have already agreed to go on strike. They plan to conduct an official full vote this month.

In August of 2021, management offered workers a 1.4% raise. This led to the organization of the walk-out. After the company increased the pay raise to 4%, the plan to walk out ceased. To keep up with inflation, workers needed at least a 3.9% raise.