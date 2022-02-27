Ohio-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company reportedly may actually be an “under-the-radar” in electric vehicle play.

According to CNBC, electric vehicle tires are a “growth engine” for Goodyear. The company currently has an estimated revue for each electric vehicle of 30% higher than a traditional tire. Deutsche Bank analyst, Emmanuel Rosner, explains, “Value plays which directly benefit from vehicle electrification are actually pretty rare to come about.”

Although Goodyear’s shares were down more than 37% from its highs nearly doubling last year, investors have a “buying opportunity” for the stock. Rosner describes that as an “under-the-radar electric vehicle advantage.”

Meanwhile, CNBC reports that electric vehicle tires are more “complex” than traditional. Rosner stated, “The average consumer and investor do not realize that there are many different tiers of tires.”

Chief Financial Officer at Goodyear, Darren Wells, also spoke about the company’s current challenges. “The challenge for us, of course, is to make sure that we bring some of that 30% top line to the bottom line. We feel like we’ve got the opportunity in front of us. And we’re going to be working to try to improve the margins there.”

Wells further explained that electric vehicle tires are going to be the “next seed” that will help the company continue in the direction towards double-digital profit margins. Rosner added, “It’s a very, very favorable supply-demand type of environment. It has the potential to be not just a profitable shift. But one that could last many years.”

Goodyear Tires’ Chief Financial Officer Speaks About the Company’s Projected Breakeven Free Cash Flow in the Current Quarter

CNBC reported that Wells spoke about Goodyear’s projected breakeven free cash flow in the current quarter. The media outlet stated that the company is looking to increase capital expenditures by $1.3 billion to $1.4 billion. The investment will be used to build out the company’s electric vehicle tire production capacities.

“We feel like electric vehicle transition gives us another opportunity to differentiate products,” Wells explains. “And to design features that are going to be very important to electric vehicle owners. We feel good about the investment that we’re talking about making. And the higher CapEx program that we’re looking at.”

However, although Goodyear had a “better than expected” fourth quarter earnings, the company’s investors had a different reaction to the FCF guidance. Stocks notably fell after the report. It is down 25% in February.

JPMorgan’s Ryan Brinkman also said that the sell-off strikes the financial company as an overreaction. JPMorgan notably sees “several compelling trends in the tire industry.” From which Goodyear stands to benefit. This includes structurally higher demand for higher technology tires.

The pullback also gives Goodyear a more favorable valuation. Hennessy Funds’ Neil Hennessy added, “If you just look at the pure numbers, you’re talking about a price-to-sales standpoint. You’re buying a dollar of revenue for 20 cents.”