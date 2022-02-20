California Man Survives Frigid Waters for Five Hours Thanks to a Seal

A man in CA thought he would die when he fell off of his fishing boat and into the Pacific Ocean, but he had an unlikely helper: a seal.

Scott Thompson, a sea urchin diver, fell into the Santa Barbara Channel in the middle of the night last month. According to him, the entire situation was caused by a lapse in judgment. He had fallen into the frigid water wearing nothing but a t-shirt and shorts. He left the engine of his boat running, so when he fell over it quickly got away from him.

“I thought to myself, ‘Great, this is how I’m going to die. Today is the day I’m going to die,'” said Thompson. “That’s when I realized, like, ‘OK, we got problems. And I just started swimming as hard as I could, towards the boat, and it really didn’t take too long to realize like, it’s getting farther, I’m not getting closer.”

A Harbor Seal Appeared at the Right Time

At that point, Thompson was worried that he would die out there. Panic had already begun to set in for him, and then he heard a splash. “When I heard that splash, my heart jumped out of my chest,” he said. He thought it was a shark at first. “Just then, a little seal popped its head out of the water right next to me, and looked at me like, Dude! What are you doing out here?”

For the next five hours, the seal became Thompson’s “best buddy.” He would bob up and down in the water, then go back underwater, come back up, and look at Thompson. The seal even bumped him in the butt multiple times, almost as if the seal was telling him to hurry up.

Turns out that was the push that Thompson needed. He obviously would never make it swimming to his boat, so instead, he set his sights on an oil platform. It took him about five hours to get there. “It started getting brighter and I’m just like, I’m crying,” recalled Thompson. “And I’m like, shouting at the sky.”

Freezing Temps in the Pacific Ocean Are ‘Horrendous’

When Thompson got to the oil platform, crew members gave him first aid. According to the New York Post, the Coast Guard eventually took him to a hospital, where he was treated for hypothermia.

“Even putting on a wet suit, being prepared, getting in that water, and swimming to the platform was horrendous,” said Paul Amaral, president of towing company Channel Watch Marine. “I can’t imagine being in the water with shorts and a T-shirt at night. There was no moon, I mean it was pitch black.”

Needless to say, Thompson was more than grateful to everyone involved, including the seal. “I’m a believer that there is a higher power now. I don’t know what it is, but there is a power greater than me,” he said. “That was shown to me and I will never doubt that for the rest of my life.”