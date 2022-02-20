California Park Warns Visitors to Keep Distance From Record Number of Elephant Seals

Dear Point Reyes visitors—do not approach any of those adorable elephant seal pups that are being born at record rates inside the park grounds.

According to SFGATE, there are so many babies in the California park that they’re encroaching the visitor centers and parking lot. And though they look cute and cuddly, you don’t want to get between them and their mothers.

“Visitors should keep a distance of at least 25 feet (or two car lengths) from seals that are seen outside of closed areas,” said marine ecologist Sarah Codde. “The park does close pupping areas from public access to protect moms and pups, but also to protect visitors because the adult females are very protective of their pups and can be aggressive towards people that get too close.”

And the female elephant seals are not your only worry. Males seals may not be too involved with their pups, but they are still incredibly dangerous to humans.

Officals Also Warn About Agressive Male Elephant Seals During Mating Season

Male elephant seals often spend their days laying in the sun. And when they do, they look like unassuming boulders. So you could mistakenly come across one while trying to get close to a pup.

But because they’re highly aggressive with other males, they commonly wake up and challenge others to a fight. And if you get between one of those disputes, you’re in for a lot of problems.

Adult males can weigh up to 5,000 pounds each. And they could easily kill a person who gets in their way.

According to Codde, both birthing and mating seasons last from December through March. So your chances of coming across angry males are currently much higher.

“Visitors need to be aware of how quickly the situation can change and be prepared to move out of the way of the seals,” Codde said of the fights. “This is a unique opportunity to be able to view elephant seals from a close distance. And we hope to keep doing this as long as people continue to respectfully view the seals.”

Point Reyes Park’s elephant seal population has been exploding this year, which may seem troublesome. But the onslaught of new pups is actually extremely positive because the species was once almost hunted to extinction due to their oil-rich blubber.

In 1981, Rangers recorded the first pair of seals inside the protected area. And for years, their numbers climbed slowly. In 2015, there were only 300 females living on the beach. But this year, there are at least 1,370 adult females.

“Their biggest expansion in recent years is on Drakes Beach,” Codde noted.