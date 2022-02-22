California Sea Lion Rescued From Highway Has Finally Returned to the Sea

After spending a month in recovery with SeaWorld’s rescue team, the sea lion that was stranded on a California highway has finally returned to the sea.

As reported by People, vets cleared the 250-pound animal today.

“This sea lion captured the attention and stole the hearts of Americans nationwide, and SeaWorld is proud to provide a happy ending to this story,” a spokesperson told SWNS.

Adding “the sea lion was accompanied by two other sea lions who were rehabilitated at SeaWorld San Diego and were ready to be returned at the same time.”

When the team delivered the animal to the beach, he quickly took to his familiar surroundings.

SeaWorld noted that marine researchers had tagged the same animal before his famous trip to the highway. And according to them, he had been winding up in strange locations for months. In November, a rescue team even spotted him laying by the San Diego Airport.

But if he wanders away from the beach again, they’ll be there to help.

“SeaWorld San Diego has spent years rescuing, rehabilitating, and returning animals in need and will continue to act quickly when alerted to animals in distress and in need of help,” the spokesperson added.

Good Samaritans Rescued the Sea Lion After He Made His Way to Route 94

The sea lion initially made headlines on January 7th when drivers spotted him on Route 94 in San Diego, which is four miles away from the nearest beach.

A group of people managed to coax the animal away from danger. And eventually, California Highway Patrol and SeaWorld’s rescue team showed up to remove him.

When the teams tried to help, the marine mammal acted aggressively and tried running into oncoming traffic. So to stop him from getting hurt, they used large nets to quickly trap him.

Once the sea lion was subdued, his rescuers took him to SeaWorld by truck for evaluation.

It’s not everyday you see a sea lion on the freeway. This morning at approximately 9:40 a.m., we received call of a sea lion crossing from the right shoulder to the center median of SR-94 eastbound, west of I-805. Sea World rescue was able to quickly respond. pic.twitter.com/oi9DznYr8R — California Highway Patrol San Diego (@CHP_San_Diego) January 7, 2022

“It’s not every day you see a sea lion on the freeway,” Highway Patrol wrote on Twitter. ” This morning at approximately 9:40 a.m., we received a call of a sea lion crossing from the right shoulder to the center median of SR-94 eastbound, west of I-805. Sea World rescue was able to quickly respond.”

Luckily, the animal was acting normal once he made it to the rescue center. And he showed no signs of injury. Let’s hope that he stays away from highways, freeways, and airports from now on.