canadian-freedom-convoy-protest-organizer-denied-bail

While the American “People’s Convoy” has kicked off its 11-day journey across the nation toward Washington D.C., the Canadian government is still battling the effects of the weeks-long Freedom Convoy. The demonstrations previously blockaded the Canadian/American border and clogged the city of Ottawa. However, protestors have since dispersed. But now, in the latest update, the Freedom Convoy’s organizer, Pat King, has been denied bail.

According to ABC News, King initially faced arrest on February 18th. He now faces multiple charges tied to the convoy’s demonstrations. These include mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order, and counselling to obstruct police.

As per Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour, King is not being released on bail. The government official worries the convoy’s organizer would commit offences similar to the ones he currently faces charges for. Further, Seymour shared doubts regarding King’s proposed surety, essentially, the individual responsible for the costs of bail. The outlet reports King has only known the woman for about four weeks.

Aside from charges he faces tied to the protests, he’s reportedly been known to promote racist conspiracy theories online.

In regard to the convoy, its demonstrators have since departed the two nations’ border. Travel now moves freely between the U.S. and Canada. Further, after weeks of chaos in the nation’s capital city, Ottawa has also quieted. The situation ignited the biggest police operation in Canada’s history.

American Convoy Plans to Make Stops Across the U.S.

As the Canadian truckers‘ convoy simmers, the American People’s Convoy kicked off their “march” across the U.S. on Wednesday. The demonstration plans to descend on D.C. in the coming days. However before arriving in the U.S. capital, the convoy will make multiple stops in various U.S. cities.

While semi-truck drivers spearheaded the Freedom Convoy in Canada, the People’s Convoy consists of both commercial trailers as well as plenty of regular pickup truck drivers.

The journey kicked off in Adelanto, California, about 85 miles north of Los Angeles. From there, the convoy will make stops across Arizona, Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Indiana, Ohio, and Maryland, before moving on to the D.C. Beltway.

Similar to the COVID-19-inspired protests in Canada, the People’s Convoy intends to bring an end to the National Emergency and quell all COVID-19 related mandates.

After an 11-day cross country trip and an impressive total of more than $555,000 in donations, the truckers will create gridlock after President Joe Biden makes his State of the Union address. The truckers’ demonstrations kick off a week from Saturday.

And while the convoy insists they will pose no threat to local populations and plan to make way for emergency vehicles and personnel, their occupation at the city’s Beltway is sure to wreak havoc broadly.