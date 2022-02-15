Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Invokes Rare Emergency Powers To End Protests

After many ups and downs, there is another wrinkle in the Canadian trucker protests. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is invoking emergency powers.

After days of occupying the capital of Ottawa, the “Freedom Convoy” has caused a lot of noise. With stories popping up in the media and more about the supposed movement. During this, there have been all kinds of funds sent in. From sites like GoFundMe and GiveSendGo, supporters have sent money and messages. However, the government has largely cut off those funds.

With some border crossings being blocked between the United States and Canada as well, the issue has become about trade. Justin Trudeau is using emergency powers to try and end the protests. What started out as a protest against COVID-19 mandates has evolved into an occupation. Trudeau was clear in his words about the convoy.

“The blockades are harming our economy and endangering public safety,” the Prime Minister said in a press conference. “We cannot and will not allow illegal and dangerous activities to continue.”

At the crossing between Canada and Detroit, Michigan, truckers blocked the Ambassador Bridge. There have also been similar blockades at smaller crossings from Alberta to Manitoba and British Columbia. Folks have not been happy to see the police response, either. However, the PM will be moving more funds to police.

“Despite their best efforts, it is now clear that there are serious challenges to law enforcement’s ability to effectively enforce the law,” Trudeau said.

So, where does this emergency power come from? Well, the 1988 Emergencies Act was passed to allow short-term measures for security reasons. Usually for major events. It was only used once before in peacetime by Trudeau’s father, Pierre Trudeau.

Justin Trudeau And Emergency Powers Go to Parliament

Right now, the measures are not going to be all across Canada. Instead, these powers will be, “geographically specific and targeted only to where they are needed,” according to the Canadian executive. These are also expected to be short-lived.

Now, Trudeau has wide powers. But, that doesn’t mean he has complete power. This will have to be approved by Canada’s parliament. They have a week to do so. If they are not approved, then things could get awkward for the government. These powers will look to limit the funding that comes to those involved in the convoy. Banks will be able to freeze suspicious accounts. So, this is meant to get the folks out of Ottawa and the borders and back home.

Justin Trudeau knows that without the funding, the groups will not be as successful. Or at least, that is what he is hoping. It is unclear how this next part will play out. But, there will be changes coming and a new plan from the federal government.