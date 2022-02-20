Canadian Police Have Cleared Majority of Protesters From Streets in Front of Parliament Buildings: Report

Canadian police officers swarmed through the streets of the capital in Ottawa today to arrest and remove protesters. And as of early this afternoon, officials claim that they have cleared the majority of the areas in front of the parliament buildings.

According to the Associated Press, the law enforcement operation is one of the largest in Canada’s history. And it followed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Emergency Powers invocation.

“They are trying to push us all away,” protester Jeremy Glass of Shelburne, Ontario, said as officers forced crowds away from the Parliament buildings. “The main camp is seized now. We’re no longer in possession of it.”

Government officials also shut down a bridge that connects Quebec and Parliament Hill to prevent more protesters from joining the demonstrations.

The efforts started early Friday morning when officers wearing riot gear and carrying automatic weapons entered the designated protest zone. Once in, they began hauling people away in handcuffs.

AP writes that police arrested at least 47 people on Saturday and over 100 others on Friday. Four convoy leaders were among the jailed. However, one posted bail.

Under police escort, tow truck operators wearing neon-green ski masks and tape to hide their companies’ decals also descended on the crowd. So far, they’ve towed away dozens of vehicles that were blocking major city streets.

During a press conference, convoy leader Tom Marazzo on Saturday said the remaining protesters will leave peacefully if officers agree to remove their barricades.

“As a movement, we have chosen to peacefully withdraw for the streets of Ottawa,” he said, per MSN.

“There is nothing to be gained by being brutalized by police. We will simply re-group as a grassroots movement,” he continued. “If the police remove the barriers preventing us from actually leaving we will peacefully withdraw starting today.”

Canadian Police Have Cleared All Freedom Convoy Blockades

Last weekend, authorities lifted the largest border blockade, which sat at the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit. The country claimed that the protesters were stopping automotive productions.

The blockade between Manitoba and North Dakota cleared peacefully on Wednesday.

For three weeks, the protesters have been rallying with the trucker convoy in an attempt to strike down the country’s COVID-19 restrictions. The majority of the crowds gathered in front of Parliament Hill.

Aside from enacting riot control, the Canadian government has also announced that it is seizing bank accounts connected to the protest in an attempt to quell demonstrations. As for today, it has taken 76 bank accounts worth roughly $3.2 million ($2.5 million U.S.).