canadian-protesters-continue-to-block-border-in-british-columbia

With police clearing out “Freedom Convoy” trucker demonstrations in Ottawa, there’s been a fourth straight weekend of protests in western Canada.

The CBC reported that the convoy of vaccine-mandate protestors went to the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey, British Columbia.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police had to block the crossing for a second consecutive week. Last week, police arrested more than a dozen demonstrators for breaching blockades, according to the New York Post.

“As a preventative measure, and to help ensure public and officer safety, vehicles and pedestrians cannot access the Pacific Highway border crossing at this time,” a spokesperson for Surrey RCMP said in a statement.

“The public are advised to use alternate border crossings during this service disruption until further notice.”

Protestors Disrupt Trade in British Columbia

According to the Victoria Times Colonist, border protests have disrupted the transportation services in the area.

The newspaper said Canada Border Services Agency officials had the Pacific Highway port of entry open. But Canadian travelers needed to use an alternative border crossing site because of the area protests.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police closed a road near the crossing and access to the area as preventative measures.

Also, protestors in the eastern Canadian town of Fredericton had protests earlier in the day. Additionally, there were about 100 participants at one point, but the crowd eventually went home.

The newspaper said one organizer told the crowd to consider joining the Ottawa protestors.

‘Freedom Convoy’ Leader Arrested Live On Social Media

Pat King, a vocal member of the “Freedom Convoy” movement, used social media to show his arrest on Friday.

The Vancouver Sun reported the man’s arrest after a heated lunchtime standoff between protesters and supporters. Law enforcement in vehicles and on horseback moved in. Next, police officers in a car approached the man. Finally, one police officer said, “You are under arrest, sir.”

King was live at the time on Facebook and talked to his followers.

“I am being arrested by this officer right now,” he told viewers. “I am being arrested. We will talk to you guys soon.”

Protestors Attack Canadian Gas Line

The Vancouver Sun reported that a work site in northern British Columbia suffered an attack by protesters.

CMP Chief Supt. Warren Brown, commander for the north district, called the attack a “calculated and organized violent attack that left its victims shaken and a multi-million dollar path of destruction.”

NDTV connected the worksite to the current “Freedom Convoy” protests. Specifically, they used the headline, “Multimillion Dollar Damage” As Canada’s Anti-Vax Protesters Attack Site,” on an Agence France-Presse news article.

The Vancouver Sun quoted Brown as saying, “While we respect everyone’s right to peacefully protest in Canada, we cannot tolerate this type of extreme violence and intimidation.”

Coastal GasLink said in a statement a group of 20 attackers surrounded some of its workers in a “highly planned” and “unprovoked” assault near the Morice River drill pad site off the forest service road.

Furthermore, the Canadian protesters also cut equipment hydraulic and fuel lines, causing dangerous leaks. Coastal GasLink said it was working to contain the environmental impact.

