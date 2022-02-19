Canadian Woman Nearly Killed By Meteorite Smashing Through Bedroom Ceiling

Last year, a Canadian woman had a near-death experience after a meteorite crashed through her bedroom ceiling. Now, she and the space rock are inseparable.

In October 2021, Ruth Hamilton had the fright of her life. Hamilton, from Golden, British Columbia, had woken up after a meteorite fell through her ceiling. The rock landed right on her pillow, next to where she usually lays her head. Needless to say, she was incredibly lucky. She got a face full of dust, but that’s better than the alternative.

Since then, Hamilton has decided to keep the rock. She said that her life has gotten back to “normal.” For her, that means that the hole in her ceiling is now patched up.

Even though many would find the shocking event to be startling, Hamilton said that she hasn’t had any lingering stress from the crash. She even left her bed in the same spot. Instead, she considers herself lucky and is more grateful for life. ‘The experience has made me want to be more generous to people while I’m still alive,” Hamilton said.

This Space Rock Is Rare

After the space rock came crashing down, she called 911. Then, an officer made calls to make sure that it wasn’t debris from a construction site. No earthly debris here. Just 100% untouched meteorite. That’s what makes this specific space rock so special, actually. Compared to most other meteorites found in the world, Hamilton’s is very pure.

“Most times, meteorites are found on Earth only after they’ve been weathered for years, so it is harder for scientists to learn about the places they travelled through,” she explained. “But mine is fresh from outer space.”

The day after the crash, Hamilton put the rock in a plastic bag to avoid any further contamination. Daily Mail reports that it was then collected by the University of Western Ontario. The rock will be returned to her after it’s used for a few months of research.

Hamilton Plans On Keeping the Rare Meteorite

Of course, her near-death experience with the space rock was widely published. Since then, she said that she’s had a lot of requests to buy the meteorite.

“I’ve had all sorts of messages, friend requests on Facebook and people wanting interviews,” Hamilton said. “One man came to my door, twice, trying to get a bargain on the meteorite – apparently meteorites such as mine are very valuable, because it’s intact and uncontaminated by human touch.”

However, she feels protective over the space rock, and doesn’t plan on selling it. If she ever does decide to sell, she wants to make sure that the rock goes to a good cause or a good person.

“People make money by chopping them into pieces to be sold as jewelry, but I feel this thing that is billions of years old found its way into my bed, and I want to protect it.”