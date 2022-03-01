CDC Launches Online Tool to Help You Understand Guidelines by Local Areas

The CDC has unveiled a COVID-19 by County tool. This tool is designed to help us look up the guidelines that are currently in effect throughout our local areas. The online CDC option will help people determine the levels of community-level risk within their respective counties.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that some areas may be supporting optional face-mask guidelines. These optional guidelines primarily exist where COVID-19 infections are deemed to be at a “low” to “medium” risk.

However, tracking which areas are at low risk, as well the areas with higher risk levels, can be a challenge. Especially for those who travel or regularly commute from one community to another. To help inform the public regarding these concerns, the CDC has launched the online COVID-19 by County tool. This tool helps to quell any confusion regarding local health guidelines and recommended prevention methods.

“Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area,” the CDC writes about this recently released tool.

“Take precautions to protect yourself and others,” the CDC continues. “From COVID-19 based on the COVID-19 Community Level in your area.”

The Newest CDC Tool Provides Local Stats And Current COVID-19 Guidelines

This new CDC tool lets users check an area’s community-level risks. To do this, a user enters the state and/or county into the checker tool. The CDC’s tool then responds with the community level risks noting whether it is “low,” “medium” or “high.”

The CDC site then provides recommendations based on the information collected from the area. These recommendations include tips such as making sure COVID-19 vaccinations are up to date; testing if symptoms of the virus arise, and taking precautions for those who may be at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications. Of course, the CDC notes that people are encouraged to institute any preventative measures with which they feel comfortable. Despite a low or medium area risk.

“People may choose to mask at any time,” notes the CDC on the COVID-19 County Check tool.

“People with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask,” the CDC continues.

Helping Individuals Assess Needs Based On Location

The purpose of this new tool, the CDC notes, is to help individuals make informed decisions regarding how best to approach precautionary measures. The tool offers information so people can decide what is best for them; regarding taking extra safety precautions based on location, health status, or risk tolerance.

“These [COVID-19 Community Level] categories help individuals assess what impacts COVID-19 is having on their community,” notes Dr. Gretta Massetti. a member of the CDC’s COVID-19 Incident Management Team. “So that they can decide if they need to take extra precautions.”