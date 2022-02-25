CDC to Loosen Pandemic Mask Guidelines Soon: Report

Since the inception of the COVID-19 pandemic, mask-wearing remains one of the most hotly contested topics to arise. That point of contention is only ousted by the constant debate surrounding COVID-19 vaccines and their even newer booster shots. Regardless, states, cities, towns, and individuals across the U.S. have formed their own rules and regulations regarding masking guidelines. Now, as of Friday, the CDC plans to significantly loosen federal mask requirements across the U.S., according to reports.

According to the AP, the Biden administration has reportedly decided to officially loosen mask-wearing guidelines on Friday. As a result, the majority of Americans will no longer see encouragement for masking in indoor public settings.

Further, the outlet reports that the CDC intends to transform the way it establishes masking requirements. Rather than focusing on overall case totals in a certain region, the CDC instead plans to adopt a more “holistic” view of the risk of COVID-19 within a specified community.

To add perspective, the current guidelines, ahead of Friday’s transition, see 95% of U.S. counties boasting substantial or high transmission rates of COVID-19.

As of Friday then, the new approach will still take into account overall case totals. However, it also plans to account for hospitalizations and local hospital capacity. Currently, despite the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has substantially improved.

As we know, Omicron is highly infectious. That said, though, it has proven to have a less severe toll on those who contract this strand of COVID-19.

As a result of the new guidelines, the majority of Americans will no longer live in areas that require indoor masking.

CDC Reccommends Longer Wait Between Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines for Younger Males

As mask mandates continue to loosen this week across the country, the CDC is busy examining other preventative COVID-19 measures.

Recently, the CDC has officially recommended the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for Americans. And while it sees continued support from the government agency, new reports have come out regarding the wait time between doses.

Typically, for those who decide to take the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the recommended wait time between doses is four weeks.

However, for young males aged 12-39, the CDC recommends those individuals extend the time between doses. The new development comes as a method to prevent the already slim chance males have of contracting myocarditis from the COVID-19 vaccine.

Instead, those individuals should wait eight weeks in between the first and second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

However, while the new development is preventative in creating serious health risks, the organization reports the chance of those individuals contracting myocarditis is already low.

The CDC recommends the same delay between doses for the other forerunning COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer.