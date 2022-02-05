CDC Now ‘Recommends’ Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine: Report

As we continue to see growing cases of COVID-19 across the nation, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) now “recommends” Americans receive the Moderna vaccine.

The move came just before our nation marked a tragic milestone, with deaths stemming from the pandemic surpassing 900,000 in total. The number marks the most fatalities internationally since the coronavirus’s inception.

According to Fox News, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky made the official recommendation on Friday, with use for the Moderna vaccine intended for those aged 18+. Additionally, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) moved to approve the same vaccine for the same individuals earlier last week. As such, the product received full licensure.

For those unaware of the discrepancies between the two agencies, the outlet highlighted that the FDA licenses vaccines. The CDC is tasked with recommending how those vaccines should be used.

The CDC’s recommendation for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine follows the agency’s recommendations for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The latter saw approval in August.

Prior to the vaccine’s recommendation, the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices met Friday to address the vaccine’s legitimacy. The committee heard summaries of medical studies which proved the vaccine works against the virus. That’s in addition to posing extremely minimal safety concerns, none of which were new.

As per the outlet, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine does present risk for myocarditis, pericarditis, and anaphylaxis. However, the CDC said the benefits “far outweigh any possible vaccine-associated risks.”

In sum, the vote saw a unanimous 13-0 in the Moderna vaccine’s endorsement. Afterward, Walensky said, “We now have another fully approved COVID-19 vaccine…CDC continues to recommend that people remain up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines, including getting a booster shot when eligible.

U.S. Surpasses 900,000 COVID-19 Fatalities

As two variations of the COVID-19 vaccine have received the CDC’s stamp of approval, COVID-19 death rates remain on the rise. As to the Moderna vaccine received the CDC’s recommendation, the nation surpassed a tragic 900,000 total COVID-19 fatalities, the most of any nation across the globe.

According to the New York Post, the U.S. saw a massive spike in COVID-19-related fatalities within the last two months. The surge in numbers most likely results from the highly infectious nature of the most recently discovered Omicron variant.

Omicron doesn’t pose as deadly a threat as the Delta variant did months ago. However, it does expose a much greater number of individuals to the strand. Therefore, it puts those with compromised and weakened immune systems at even greater risk.

Further, the record number of fatalities forced President Joe Biden to address the problem. In a statement, he continued to encourage Americans to receive and remain up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines.

Now, with two CDC-approved vaccines on the market, Biden stated, “We can save even more lives, and spare countless families from the deepest pain imaginable…I urge all Americans: get vaccinated.”