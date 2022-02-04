CDC Says Many Americans ‘No Longer Want COVID-19 to Disrupt Their Daily Lives’

As the world at-large begins adapting to a reality in which COVID-19 remains present, many countries are adopting less severe mandates and quarantine regulations. European countries like the UK, Denmark, and Sweden have laid out plans to lift all pandemic-related COVID measures; but the U.S. shows no such inclination, at least on a federal level.

Advocates for increased personal autonomy and less medical intervention received a major lift this week, as well, when Johns Hopkins University produced a study examining lockdown efficiency and subsequent mortality rate. The study reported that all COVID-related lockdowns in the U.S., at both the federal and state levels, have only mitigated loss of life by an estimated .2 percent. The economy, especially the supply chain and bloated money supply, have been affected significantly by the “new normal” lockdowns.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention remains disaffected, however, despite a 35 percent drop in cases week over week. CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky acknowledged the drop in cases, but advocated for more government intervention. “[I know] people are anxious to return to normal life, but it is not yet the right time to do so,” she said. A CDC spokesperson clarified her comments afterwards.

“[She made] this comment in response to a specific question. The question was about if people can change their habits for gathering in groups or going to bars and restaurants. Dr. Walensky recognizes that many people are anxious to get back to these activities. They no longer want COVID-19 to disrupt their daily lives,” the spokesperson said.

What specific COVID data does the CDC use for guidance?

Walensky also shed some light on which metrics the CDC prefers to use when making massive decisions such as the need for more safety guidance.

“We really do have look to our hospitalization rates, and our death rates, to [know] when it’s time to lift some of these mitigation efforts,” she said.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reports that 79 percent of hospital beds in the U.S. are occupied. About 16 percent of those beds currently hold someone who is positive for the virus. But correlation does not necessarily imply causation, here. Testing positive for COVID, even in a hospital setting, does not imply any level of severity. Nor does it imply that the patient came to the hospital because of COVID.

As for deaths, America is averaging 2,458 COVID deaths every day, according to Johns Hopkins data and a Daily Mail report. That figure represents a six percent increase over the 2,314 per day average reported last week. Although deaths are trending the wrong direction, weekly growth has shrunk from around 20 percent to six percent every week. This likely means the severity of COVID in sick, hospitalized people is cresting.

As for the mortality study and its ability to affect a change in policy, Dr Martin Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins who was not involved in the findings, said that “people may already have their own narrative written” about the effectiveness of lockdowns.

“Johns Hopkins, itself, did not even put out a press release about this study. Still, it’s one of the biggest stories in the world today. And if you look at the media coverage, certain media outlets have not even covered it,” Makary said.