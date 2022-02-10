Chicago Woman Who Vandalized Slain Police Officer’s Memorial Arrested: Report

A Chicago woman who reportedly vandalized a slain Chicago police officer’s memorial was arrested on February 9th in Chicago, according to reports.

The Illinois State Police, along with the Chicago Police, arrested a woman for the “defacement of a memorial” that was created for the fallen Chicago police officer Ella French. Anna Kochakian allegedly approached the memorial, took a photo of French that was placed at the scene, and crumpled it up before tossing it into the trash. The alleged event happened mere days following French’s death.

According to the report, police arrested Kochakian earlier on Thursday morning at her home around 10:00 A.M. after obtaining a warrant for her arrest this week. The arresting officer was French’s partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. Yanez was shot in the head two times at the time of the shootout that claimed French’s life. Because of the injuries, he sustained in the attack, there is a chance that Yanez will remain permanently disabled.

David O. Brown’s Statement

Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown tweeted, “Officer French’s legacy will not be tarnished by the detestable acts committed by this offender. Despite the actions committed by this individual, her legacy and all she stood for continues to live on. We will #NeverForget what she did to protect Chicago.”

He also tweeted, “The offender was arrested using the handcuffs of Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., her partner. This was a moment of justice for Ella, her family, the Chicago Police Department and all those who knew and loved Ella.”

Kochakian is also being charged with a Class 4 felony for the defacement of a police memorial. She is due back in court later on Thursday for a bond hearing. On August 7, Yanez and French were shot at after pulling over an SUV of some description with expired plates. French was fatally wounded from the shootout. Yanez survived the incident.

Keith Thorton Jr. Was The Police Dispatcher That Night

Keith Thorton Jr. was the police dispatcher the evening on August 7 who got the call. He told Police1 he said, “Ok, listen to me. Take that damn vest off right now and start compressions.” He continued over the radio, “Start breathing. Whatever we got to do, start it now. While you’re driving, the officer in the back with her take her vest off and start compressions now. You’ve got the air.”

It was a terrifying situation for the dispatcher. The circumstances could not have been scarier for Thorton Jr. He revealed how he felt while it was happening. He said, “I was crying in the middle of it. My partner was crying.” Thorton Jr. continued, “But we as dispatchers have a job to do, just like everyone else.”

Thorton Jr. still had a job to do. He had to remain call and assist the officers as the dispatcher the way he was trained. He had a job to do.