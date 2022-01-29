Chicken Wing Prices Skyrocket Ahead of Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is right around the corner. Unfortunately, however, a decrease in the soaring food prices doesn’t seem to be coming along with it. As a result, many football fans may be feeling the pinch in their wallets as they prepare one of the Super Bowl’s most popular foods…chicken wings.

Sure, the focus of Super Bowl Sunday is on the football as well as the commercials and the half-time performances. But, for some, the focus is also on the snacks. Primarily the chicken wings…aka, buffalo wings. However, as with many, many other foods, consumers have been seeing the price of poultry soar over the last few months. This, of course, could make the common Super Bowl treat harder for some to obtain for the big game.

It is estimated that Americans consume as many as 1.42 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl. That’s quite a lot…but not enough to bring the price of the meat down before the big game. And, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports, chicken wing prices have increased as much as $1 a pound compared to last year. Furthermore, a restaurant order of an eight-piece order of wings has increased immensely rising to $3 over the last year.

Even Restaraunts Are Dealing With Rising Chicken Wing Prices

This is certainly going to affect football fans at home as they plan their game-day food. It is also going to affect restaurant owners going into the new year.

“You’ve got to get a product that people can afford to do — you can’t charge $100 million for wings,” a Manhattan restaurant owner tells Good Morning America of the struggles he is facing with the price hikes.

While these price hikes are certainly creating problems, experts note that customers will not have to worry about a shortage. There will be plenty of wings in stock. The prices just won’t be as user-friendly as they were one year ago.

“There won’t be a wing shortage,” notes Tom Super, the National Chicken Council’s Senior Vice President of Communications. “Like almost anything else you buy right now, wings might be a little more expensive, but they’ll be stocked.”

2022 Sees A Major Increase In Food Prices

As 2022 began, consumers witnessed some major increases in food prices. The prices of popular staple items such as chicken, eggs, beef, and pork have skyrocketed since January. And, it’s not very likely these prices will decrease any time soon.

Since January 2022, chicken prices have increased nearly doubling last year’s numbers. Additionally, the price of pork has increased quite a bit with customers seeing prices as high as 14.1% above the 2021 average. The price of beef hasn’t been safe in this trend either. Beef prices have increased as much as 20.1% in recent weeks.