Child Tax Credit: Why You Should Be on Lookout for Specific IRS Letter

If you want your remaining cut of last year’s Child Tax Credit, keep your eye out for a specific letter from the IRS.

Throughout the second half of 2021, parents and guardians across the U.S. received monthly payments from the Internal Revenue Service. And those families are still entitled to another lump sum of up to $1,800 per child. According to Cnet, everyone should receive that money after they file their taxes.

But to get the Child Tax Credit, they’ll first need a Letter 6419 from the IRS.

The IRS mailed the first batch of letters late last month. And they will send the rest before January 31st. So if you’re someone who qualifies for the money, be on the lookout for your 6419. And once you get it, don’t lose it.

Letter 6491 includes all of the information you need to properly prepare your taxes this year. It will tell you exactly how much child tax credit money you’ve already received. And it will also include instructions on how to calculate how much more you’re still owed.

Once you get your letter, you’ll have to check all of the information to ensure it’s correct. If you had or adopted another child in 2021, the IRS won’t include the new dependant in its calculations. So you’ll need to update that information when you file.

Child Tax Credit: What to Do If You Lost or Threw Away Your Letter 6419

If you haven’t gotten your Letter 6419 yet, don’t worry. The IRS will continue to mail them throughout January. However, if you still haven’t received the letter by the end of the month, there may be a problem.

But if that happens, don’t fret. You can contact the IRS and have them send you a replacement. To do that, visit the online child tax credit portal and make sure your contact information is correct. Or, you can call the IRS at 1-800-829-1040.

You can also reach the IRS by mail. But if you do, you’ll likely have to wait for an entire month before getting a response.

And if you accidentally lose the letter, don’t worry. You can still complete your 2021 taxes. All of the information included in Letter 6419 can be found on the child tax credit portals on the IRS website.

To access the information, you’ll have to register for an account. And that will take both time and patience to complete. But once you’re in, you will easily find your tax credit information. And as an added bonus, you’ll also have access to a plethora of information to help you efficiently and accurately file your return.