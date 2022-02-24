China Denies Responsibility for Moonbound Rocket Stage

While several reports say China’s rocket stage will hit the moon on March 4, the country’s officials say it’s not their rocket.

After some confusion with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, Space.com reported it was a Chang’e 5-T1 mission rocket from 2014.

Several sources, including University of Arizona supervisor and associate professor Vishnu Reddy, say it’s China’s.

But China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that the launched rocket got destroyed during the mission.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the country monitored that rocket, and when it entered Earth’s atmosphere, it “completely burned up.”

SpaceNews saw the statement on a Chinese government website.

Wang’s information came from a test mission. The spokesperson referred to the Chang’e-5-T1. It went before the Chang’e 5 mission. This test mission secured a moon sample and attempted to return to Earth before burning up. The U.S. Space Force’s data can back China up in this case. The agency showed that the Chinese rocket stage re-entered the atmosphere in Oct. 2015.

Why Does Space Debris Matter?

Well, not all rocket parts crash into the moon. Debris floats where it wants to go, including toward Earth.

But, China’s gotten some flack over space debris in recent years. Last May, a Chinese rocket (Long March 5B) crashed into Earth with no deaths. Then, in November, Chinese debris from an anti-satellite test in 2007 forced the International Space Station to make a quick move to protect its onboard crew.

China said it’s aware of international space standards over space debris removal. Space debris can lead to in-orbit collisions or damage on Earth from objects burning up in the atmosphere.

But this rocket issue makes things tricky. Unless there’s physical confirmation, China knows it’s hard to track objects after launch.

Astronomer Discovered Rocket, Linked It To China

Many have credited astronomer Bill Gray for discovering the moon-bound rocket. Earlier this month, he published his claims in a blog, telling readers about the earlier SpaceX identification. He also said why he and others had linked it to China.

Gray told SpaceNews that the Space Force tracking data is mysterious, but the collected information shows radar sightings after the 2014 Chinese rocket’s launch. On the other hand, other asteroid trackers say they’ve seen the object over the past several years.

The astronomer concluded that the Chang’e-5-T1 booster was “out of radar” for much of 2014.

“So I very much doubt 18SPCS were actually tracking it,” Gray said of Space Force’s data.

Social media had a few observations and jokes, of course. Some blamed SpaceX still, and one suggested Israel as the rocket’s owner.