Russia and its armies began an early stage invasion of neighboring Ukraine late last night, leading to the world’s first taste of true, global conflict in years. In Kiev, the capitol city of Ukraine, air raid sirens rang out for all to hear as the former Soviet nation prepares to defend itself against Vladimir Putin and his cohorts.

Domestically, mainstream media outlets like CNN furiously rush to produce content related to the conflict. In the early hours of global distress, storylines need to be set and blame needs to be assigned based on the most lucrative narrative.

Not the best timing pic.twitter.com/JC5NvOQtvn — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 24, 2022

Sometimes in the commotion, small oversights happen; especially as producers rush to create vivid content amidst the need for advertising spots. Unfortunately, those small oversights reverberate much louder when something as newsworthy as war is at stake.

This morning on CNN, the news network committed one of those deadly sins. It accidentally aired a silly Applebees commercial during its coverage of Kiev’s air raid sirens. Take a look at the video above.

Russia goes to war against Ukraine

Currently, the Russian government claims to have destroyed 74 Ukrainian facilities in their air raids, including 11 air bases. The overnight offensive triggered the Ukrainian government to then unleash their war sirens. The Easter European country called upon world leaders to subsequently issue sanctions against Russia. Ukraine also wants to arm any citizens who choose to stay and fight militia-style.

“We will give weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Be ready to support Ukraine in the squares of our cities,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement. “We will lift sanctions on all citizens of Ukraine who are ready to defend our country as part of territorial defense with weapons in hands.”

The Associated Press reported this morning that “Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered that Ukrainian servicemen be treated ‘with respect,’ and those who lay down their weapons be offered safe corridors.”

Ukraine said that it has shot down five Russian fighter jets and one helicopter. However, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the loss of “one Su-25 attack jet due to ‘pilot error,’” but so far has not commented on any other losses.

Biden speaks out about the conflict

Immediately after Putin announced a “special military operation” into Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden pledged to work with NATO allies and Ukraine to “hold Russia accountable.”

He is expected to announce more plans soon. The White House issued the following statement:

“The prayers of the world are with Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian forces.

“President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring. And the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable.

“Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance.”