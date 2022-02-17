Coast Guard Searching for Woman Who Reportedly Jumped Off Cruise Ship

The U.S. Coast Guard is actively searching for a person that jumped overboard on a Carnival cruise ship. She jumped somewhere in the Gulf of Mexico this past Wednesday. They were about 150 miles off the shore of Louisiana.

At the time, the ship was traveling to New Orleans from a previous stop in Cozumel, Mexico. Authorities know that she jumped from her balcony into the water. It’s unclear why the woman went overboard, according to the New York Post.

The ship then stopped and continued to circle around the area hoping to find and rescue the 32-year-old woman from the water. The ship also got backup in the form of an air rescue team.

“Carnival’s CARE team is providing support to the guest’s husband who was traveling with her,” the company shared in a statement. At this point in time, it remains unclear if this woman has been found or what the overall status of the search is.

Woman Dies on Carnival Cruise Ship

Sadly, overboard situations happen frequently on busy cruise ships. In December 2021, a woman in her 20s was on the Carnival Miracle ship. The woman fell from her balcony near the coast of Ensenada. The U.S. Coast Guard searched for her, but the search effort came up short.

“After 31+ hours of searching, #USCG assets are standing down pending additional information. USCG conducted first light searches this morning off the coast of Ensenada, Mexico with negative results,” the organization said in a social media post, according to People.

She was not publically named at the time of the incident. She was on a three-day trip to Mexico when the terrifying incident occurred.

In addition, the U.S. has been determining if it’s safe to be on a cruise ship during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Washington Post, in January the CDC warned people to avoid cruise ships because the virus spreads easily in these close contacts.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high, even if you are fully vaccinated and have received a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose,” the agency said.

Most cruise lines require all the crew and most of the passengers to be fully vaccinated. They also need proof of a recent negative test.