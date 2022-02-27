Cold Front Threatens Northeast With Snow Squalls

The Northeast is about to get yet another blast of freezing temperatures. And for some folks, the frigid air will be accompanied by snow squalls.

The brunt of the weather should hit the region today (Feb. 28th) and tomorrow. And most people will only see light snowfall. But some will get hit with lake effect snow and the dreaded squalls.

Snow squalls are bursts of heavy snowfall that pair with strong surface winds. When they happen, they cause whiteout conditions. In this case, meteorologists warn that they could temporarily reduce visibilities to less than a few hundred feet.

A snow squall turned roads from clear to snow covered in a matter of minutes in Quebec City, Quebec. This snow squall continues to move through Canada and the United States today, creating travel dangers for multiple states and provinces.

As Accuweather reported on Twitter, one such “squall turned roads from clear to snow-covered in a matter of minutes in Quebec City, Quebec,” this afternoon.

“This snow squall continues to move through Canada and the United States today, creating travel dangers for multiple states and provinces,” the outlet added.

Syracuse, New York; Watertown, New York; and Burlington, Vermont, and some isolated locations will likely get the most accumulation, which could be upward of one foot.

To make matters worse, as soon as the front moves through the region, a northwesterly arctic blast will follow. And most states will start their workweek with single-digit temperatures stretching for the U.S.-Canadian border into the southern tips of the Northeast.

Then on Tuesday, another batch of snow could make its way across the area.

Winter Storm Oaklee Wreks Havoc While Northeast Prepares for Snow Squalls

While New York and Vermont prepare for whiteout conditions, parts of the Midwest and South Central regions have been battling a deadly storm.

As The Sun reports, Winter Storm Oaklee has caused five deaths and canceled thousands of flights due to snow and ice.

The Weather Channel also wrote that since the weather began on Wednesday morning, Oaklee has brought sleet and rain to central and eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, southern Missouri, and parts of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic.

The storm has even produced rare cold-weather thunder and lightning from Texas to Arkansas.

Oklee also hit Southern California. And The Weather Channel reported that it was the coldest storm of the year for the area. It even dropped an inch of snow near Beaumont and Yucaipa, which is around 70 miles east of sunny downtown Los Angeles.