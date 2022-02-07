Colorado Big Cat Hunting Bill Voted Down: Report

Local Colorado government just voted down a bill that would have limited big cat hunting in the state. Bill SB22-031 would have prohibited the shooting, wounding, killing or trapping a bobcat, Canada lynx or mountain lion. It did make a provision for personal safety and imminent bodily harm.

The Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee voted against the bill by 4-1, according to Fox News. State senators Sonya Jaquez Lewis and Joann Ginal sponsored the bill. They said they hope to redraft a new version that better examines the state’s needs. And then re-introduce the legislation at a later date.

The bill also tried to make provisions for livestock ranchers. Any owner of livestock whose herd faced danger could protect it against the big cats under the original bill. The cat had to be on the shooter’s land, however.

After the senators introduced the bill, three of its sponsors reportedly dropped their support. In a statement obtained by local news outlets, Sen. Ginal said that the bill did not have the proper support from wildlife management scientists.

The Colorado big cat bill was an attempt to govern one small piece of an ecosystem

Local politicians argued that the bill would make protecting cattle or other livestock too difficult for ranchers; many of whom may own a gun but are not hunters, per se. In all ecosystems which support hunting, restricting hunters simply places the burden of population control onto other, less willing participants. Either the rancher would have to take up arms against the cats; or the state would have to hire hunters at taxpayer’s expense.

Apex predators like big cats are majestic and worth preserving. But because of the domestication of wildlife in modern society, those big cats who evolved to hunt their prey need only visit a farm, now, to decimate an entire population. Smaller prey like deer also fall victim to overpopulation to apex predators, which affects both the ecosystem at large and the economy of legalized game hunting in the state.

Basically, all viewpoints need careful and thorough consideration when attempting to regulate hunting or fishing of an ecosystem. Sometimes politicians or special interest groups think that the sport of legalized hunting boils down to an issue of morality. But fishing and game experts aim to take all aspects of the ecosystem into account when making determinations about hunting laws.

An ecosystem, like an economy or any complex series of events, behaves like the surface of a still pond when a pebble falls into it. Ripple form and extend outward from the epicenter. Each ripple from the pebble represents the future effect of the initial decision expanding outwards to different aspects of society. In other words, all decisions that change one piece of the ecosystem also change dozens of other pieces, too. The key to good management, be it in business, economy, or social planning, is to understand and prioritize all of the ripples, not just the one in your immediate vicinity.