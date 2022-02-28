Congress Lifts Mask Mandate Ahead of Biden State of Union

The U.S. Congress has formally ended its own mask mandate ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address this week. Officials say the decision aligns with the latest guidance from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which the org released last week.

The Office of the Attending Physician announced the policy change Sunday. In the statement, the office noted that “individuals may choose to mask at any time, but it is no longer a requirement.”

The greater Washington, D.C., mandate also ended today, so the Capitol’s announcement comes as no surprise to many familiar with the situation. Every single U.S. state except Hawaii has recently updated its masking policies to reflect the new guidance. May of the more left-leaning states, however, still require vaccine proof to enter establishments without a mask.

The CDC issues guidance based upon a system of colors, which takes into consideration population size and age. According to the CDC, about 70 percent of the country’s population now falls in the “green zone,” including D.C., which allows for a reduction in prevention measures.

Biden and Democrats will likely use the new guidance as proof that their COVID-prevention techniques were both necessary and effective. The President will also likely speak of a new era — a fresh start — for Americans who have tired of living in a perpetual state of emergency for the past two years. With midterm elections coming up in November, expect the Dems to preach visions of hope and change as the country slowly exits the COVID pandemic.

Officials planning the State of the Union said that the event will be open to all member of Congress. They also said special measures will be put into place to combat the spread of the virus; like all attendees will provide a negative test prior to entry.

“You’re going to see a much more normal speech than the president’s joint address,” chief of staff Ron Klain said. “It’s going to look like the most normal thing people have seen in Washington in a long time.”

Last April during Biden’s inaugural address, the White House only allowed 200 people; or about 20 percent capacity for a usual presidential presentation. Top Democrats argue that another small gathering will ring hollow to the American people in terms of COVID recovery.

The Capitol also said that “people with symptoms, a positive test, or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a properly fitted high-quality filtration mask (KN95 or N95).”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced initial guidelines earlier this month from the Office of the Sergeant at Arms; but it appears that guidance no longer applies. Pelosi’s office threatened that violation of guidelines for social distancing and mask-wearing during the event would “result in the attendee’s removal.”

President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address on March 1, 2022 at 9 PM EST.